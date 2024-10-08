AWKWARD --> WATCH Kamala Babble, Squirm, and Flail Explaining to Stephen Colbert WHY She Loves America

This past weekend when we learned what Kamala Harris's interview schedule looked like for the week we just laughed and laughed since it included The View, Howard Stern, and hard-hitting pundit, Stephen Colbert. And while the 60 Minutes interview did not go well, her sit-down with Democrat fanboy Colbert was exactly what you'd expect.

Except Kamala really went overboard trying to explain what it is about America that kindles her love for it.

No, really.

Watch:

She flutters her eyelashes.

She tries to look so MOVED by her love for America and her fellow Americans.

Heck, she even babbles about how wonderful free speech is ... knowing damn well she can't wait to censor X and people like Elon Musk. And even here, with this very simple question from an obvious supporter who is doing his best to make her look better, she just flails and says the wrong things over and over again. Kamala comes off as the least sincere, most vapid, uninformed Karen in your local HOA.

Word salad with liar croutons. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) October 7, 2024

And a side of buttered BS.

So Kamala thinks the country is great when certain groups on the left are burning things down? 🤡 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 7, 2024

If we're being honest, we're not at entirely sure what it is that 'kindles' Kamala's love for America ... if only we spoke imbecile.

FINALLY, people are seeing what we saw in CA. When she ran for POTUS the first time, she polled @ 1%. People in CA hate her. She lied to us BIG TIME with 2 Propositions. We said we would never forget & we haven't. — ababykitty (@ababykitty1) October 7, 2024

We don't get it. She was so unpopular in 2020 she dropped out of the presidential race. She was so unpopular as vp there were Democrats and some journalists begging Joe to replace her as early May of THIS YEAR. She has receive no votes, she has won no primaries ... her entire campaign is built on a fake premise and a fraud of a career.

And the more we see her speak like this, the more obvious it is.

No wonder they tried to hide her.

