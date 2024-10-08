Let Them FIGHT! Per WH Official, Things Between Biden and Kamala are Even...
AWKWARD --> WATCH Kamala Babble, Squirm, and Flail Explaining to Stephen Colbert WHY She Loves America

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

This past weekend when we learned what Kamala Harris's interview schedule looked like for the week we just laughed and laughed since it included The View, Howard Stern, and hard-hitting pundit, Stephen Colbert. And while the 60 Minutes interview did not go well, her sit-down with Democrat fanboy Colbert was exactly what you'd expect.

Except Kamala really went overboard trying to explain what it is about America that kindles her love for it.

No, really.

Watch:

She flutters her eyelashes.

She tries to look so MOVED by her love for America and her fellow Americans.

Heck, she even babbles about how wonderful free speech is ... knowing damn well she can't wait to censor X and people like Elon Musk. And even here, with this very simple question from an obvious supporter who is doing his best to make her look better, she just flails and says the wrong things over and over again. Kamala comes off as the least sincere, most vapid, uninformed Karen in your local HOA.

And a side of buttered BS.

If we're being honest, we're not at entirely sure what it is that 'kindles' Kamala's love for America ... if only we spoke imbecile.

We don't get it. She was so unpopular in 2020 she dropped out of the presidential race. She was so unpopular as vp there were Democrats and some journalists begging Joe to replace her as early May of THIS YEAR. She has receive no votes, she has won no primaries ... her entire campaign is built on a fake premise and a fraud of a career.

If You Thought Kamala BLEW IT You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet: Tim Walz CRACKS During 60 Minutes Interview
Sam J.
And the more we see her speak like this, the more obvious it is.

No wonder they tried to hide her.

