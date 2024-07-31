ABC Reporter Stunned Trump Had the Nerve to Address Black Journalists

As Twitchy reported, Donald Trump was in Chicago Wednesday to talk with the National Association of Black Journalists (all of whom turned out to be female as well) — and Vice President Kamala Harris was not. How did it go? Let's say this — this editor early on in the Republican primaries was a Ron DeSantis supporter, because he thought Trump carried a lot of baggage. He can be a loose cannon, which is some cases is good, in other cases bad, and sometimes both.

Here's Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah's reaction to Trump's appearance at #NABJ:

Oh my God. Oh my god. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 31, 2024

Room is boiling with anger and disappointment right now — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 31, 2024





The questioning opened with ABC News' Rachel Scott, who seemed to wonder how Trump even had the nerve to show up.

ABC's Rachel Scott opens her interview with President Trump at the NABJ conference by calling him a racist for criticizing black politicians and journalists.



Trump gives a masterful response while also mentioning how he showed up while Kamala Harris did not. pic.twitter.com/AeMGH0D87I — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024

Curtis Houck of NewsBusters has the transcription:

Here's the full exchange on the insane first question at the #NABJ convention by ABC's Rachel Scott....



Scott: "I want to start by addressing elephant in the room, sir. A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today. You have pushed false claims about… pic.twitter.com/qU5b5K8EBH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2024

You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true. You have told four congresswoman of color who were American citizens to go back to where they came from. You have used words like animal and rabbit to describe black attorneys. You've attacked black journalists, calling them a losers, saying the questions that they asked are, “stupid and racist.” You've had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you were asking black supporters to vote for you, why should black voters trust you after you have used language like that? Trump: "Well, of all, I don't think I've ever been asked the question so — in such a horrible manner, first question. You don't even say hello, how are you? Are you with ABC? Because I think they're a fake news network, a terrible network. And I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the black population of country. I've done so much for the black population of this country, including employment, including opportunity zones with Senator Tim of South Carolina, which is one of the greatest programs ever for black workers and black entrepreneurs and done so much. And, you know, and I say this — historically black colleges and universities were out of money. They were stone cold broke, and I saved them. And I gave them long term financing and nobody else was doing it. I think it's a very rude introduction." Scott: "Excuse me!" Trump: "I don't know exactly you would do something like that. And let me go a step further. I was invited here and I was told my opponent, whether it was Biden, Kamala, I was told my opponent was going to here. It turned out my opponent isn't here. You invited me under false pretense and then you said you can't do it with Zoom. Well, you know where’s Zoom? She's going to do it with Zoom and she’s not coming. And then you were half an hour late. Just so we understand, I have too much respect for you to be late. They couldn't get their equipment working or something was wrong." Scott: "Mr. President, I would love you to answer the question on your rhetoric —" Trump: "I would I think it's a very nasty question." Scott: "— and why you believe that black voters should trust you with another four years." Trump: "Again why I have answered the question with another. I have been the best president for the black population since Abraham Lincoln. That’s my answer. That’s my answer." Scott: "Better than — better than President Johnson, who signed the Voting Rights Act?" Trump: "And for you to start off the question and answer period ,especially when you're 35 minutes late because you couldn't get your equipment to work in such a hostile manner, I think it's a disgrace. I really do think it’s a disgrace."

Trump is all out of f**ks.

I don't care if this helps or hurts him. It's hilarious, and I'm here for it. https://t.co/CUBYLWWoeZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 31, 2024

OFF THE RAILS!



TRUMP: "I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner, first question. You don't even say 'Hello, how are you.' Are you with ABC? Because I think they are a fake news network, a terrible network." pic.twitter.com/9Prmozw2fE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 31, 2024





This is actually a very good response. I know a lot on the left and the Never Trump folks won’t like it but I do. She’s a hostel person working for the Democrats, and a good offense is better than defense. She wanted him on his back foot and he turned it around. pic.twitter.com/5I8DYG35iv — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 31, 2024

99 out of 100 Republicans would run from that question.



His response is why his base loves him. — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) July 31, 2024

Trump won over the audience immediately by challenging this hack directly instead of trying to run away like most Republicans do. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) July 31, 2024

She brings up President Johnson's signing of the Civil RIghts Act, forgetting what Johnson said about the black population and the fact that it passed with a majority of Republicans voting in favor. Without R support, it doesn't pass. Democrats filibustered it as well. — Steve 🏴‍☠️ (@SteveOreno11) July 31, 2024

This journalist is going viral for asking this question, just not in the way she envisioned. — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) July 31, 2024

That is an epic smack down. — George Sanders (@GeorgeM10912400) July 31, 2024

She deserved worse but honestly his tone was perfect. — Normal Not Crazy (@rescuerules) July 31, 2024

She just validated everything Trump has ever said about a hostile, biased media in one question. — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) July 31, 2024

I wanted DeSantis. He’s younger and smarter than Trump. He also would have rolled over and apologized to this interviewer. Just like republicans have done for decades.



Trump doesn’t play their game. His response was brilliant and the opposite of what consultants would recommend — Tjord Fergesen 🇺🇸 (@JankyMcstevens) July 31, 2024

That tweet describes this editor just about perfectly. It's great to see Trump be Trump.

Rachel Scott wasn't ready for the feedback he gave her. She was ready to explode and she is a mess right now. — Shaun Humphrey (@ShaunHumphrey65) July 31, 2024

Trump is the man. — HushHush (@InsanitySause) July 31, 2024

ABC's Rachel Scott hates Trump... it's clear from how she attacked him instead of interviewing him...



And Trump put on a masterclass of how to handle opposition media. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 31, 2024





As many know, I am not a Trump fan, and I do not support him for many reasons.



But I like him way more than I do the Dems.



And I like the Dems way more than I do the media.



His answer was not perfect, but really really good. — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 31, 2024

And as we mentioned above, Trump showed up. Harris did not.

White House Correspondent April Ryan couldn't even believe the NABJ let Trump on stage:

Why would the NABJ ALLOW HIM TO BE ON THE STAGE. Rachel Scott is so respected and asked a good question. He calls her “rude!” — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 31, 2024

oh no... not rude! my god.... how will she ever survive now?! https://t.co/bPjHhi50EZ — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 31, 2024





***