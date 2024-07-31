ABC Reporter Stunned Trump Had the Nerve to Address Black Journalists

Decency Is On the Ballot: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Kamala's Atlanta Rally With...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As Twitchy reported, Donald Trump was in Chicago Wednesday to talk with the National Association of Black Journalists (all of whom turned out to be female as well) — and Vice President Kamala Harris was not. How did it go? Let's say this — this editor early on in the Republican primaries was a Ron DeSantis supporter, because he thought Trump carried a lot of baggage. He can be a loose cannon, which is some cases is good, in other cases bad, and sometimes both.

Here's Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah's reaction to Trump's appearance at #NABJ:


The questioning opened with ABC News' Rachel Scott, who seemed to wonder how Trump even had the nerve to show up.

Curtis Houck of NewsBusters has the transcription:

You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true. You have told four congresswoman of color who were American citizens to go back to where they came from. You have used words like animal and rabbit to describe black attorneys. You've attacked black journalists, calling them a losers, saying the questions that they asked are, “stupid and racist.” You've had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you were asking black supporters to vote for you, why should black voters trust you after you have used language like that?

Trump: "Well, of all, I don't think I've ever been asked the question so — in such a horrible manner, first question. You don't even say hello, how are you? Are you with ABC? Because I think they're a fake news network, a terrible network. And I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the black population of country. I've done so much for the black population of this country, including employment, including opportunity zones with Senator Tim of South Carolina, which is one of the greatest programs ever for black workers and black entrepreneurs and done so much. And, you know, and I say this — historically black colleges and universities were out of money. They were stone cold broke, and I saved them. And I gave them long term financing and nobody else was doing it. I think it's a very rude introduction."

Scott: "Excuse me!"

Trump: "I don't know exactly you would do something like that. And let me go a step further. I was invited here and I was told my opponent, whether it was Biden, Kamala, I was told my opponent was going to here. It turned out my opponent isn't here. You invited me under false pretense and then you said you can't do it with Zoom. Well, you know where’s Zoom? She's going to do it with Zoom and she’s not coming. And then you were half an hour late. Just so we understand, I have too much respect for you to be late. They couldn't get their equipment working or something was wrong."

Scott: "Mr. President, I would love you to answer the question on your rhetoric —"

Trump: "I would I think it's a very nasty question."

Scott: "— and why you believe that black voters should trust you with another four years."

Trump: "Again why I have answered the question with another. I have been the best president for the black population since Abraham Lincoln. That’s my answer. That’s my answer."

Scott: "Better than — better than President Johnson, who signed the Voting Rights Act?"

Trump: "And for you to start off the question and answer period ,especially when you're 35 minutes late because you couldn't get your equipment to work in such a hostile manner, I think it's a disgrace. I really do think it’s a disgrace."

Trump is all out of f**ks.


That tweet describes this editor just about perfectly. It's great to see Trump be Trump.


And as we mentioned above, Trump showed up. Harris did not.

White House Correspondent April Ryan couldn't even believe the NABJ let Trump on stage:


***

