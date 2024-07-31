CNN 'Churn-a-list' Abby Phillip Gloats About Hard Questions Yet Cat's Got Her Tongue About Missing Kamala

Ag Secretary Gives Up the Game About What the Left's Climate Schemes Are...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:00 PM on July 31, 2024
RNC Research

President Trump just finished questioning with the 'National Association of Black Journalists'. It seems corporate media believes the journalists got the best of Trump, but ultimately, that is up to the viewers. CNN propagandist Abby Phillip was really reveling in it.

Trump has never hesitated sitting down with any journalist and going into hostile settings (like today). Kamala, on the other hand, won't come near a journalist's mic.

She should be, but she is part of the DNC Press arm and they know Kamala can't hold up under questioning.

Why did Kamala refuse to show up?

All that we've seen is very controlled settings and her staff won't even allow the press to talk to her rally attendees. 

It seems quite disrespectful.

Particularly since she didn't receive one primary delegate, yet was installed by Hollywood and the Democratic elite, and therefore the public knows next to nothing about her.

They believe all the candidates should answer questions except for the chosen Democratic candidate.

They can't ask her any questions because she won't even show up.

As if.

Don't hold your breath or you'll turn blue.

