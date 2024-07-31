CNN 'Churn-a-list' Abby Phillip Gloats About Hard Questions Yet Cat's Got Her Tongue About Missing Kamala

President Trump just finished questioning with the 'National Association of Black Journalists'. It seems corporate media believes the journalists got the best of Trump, but ultimately, that is up to the viewers. CNN propagandist Abby Phillip was really reveling in it.

Folks, this is why you let JOURNALISTS ask questions.



The country deserves answers. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 31, 2024

Trump has never hesitated sitting down with any journalist and going into hostile settings (like today). Kamala, on the other hand, won't come near a journalist's mic.

100% agree. Hey, where's the presumptive nominee Kamala Harris? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 31, 2024

Shouldn't you be pressing Kamala Harris to answer questions, Abby? Why aren't you doing so? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 31, 2024

She should be, but she is part of the DNC Press arm and they know Kamala can't hold up under questioning.

Kamala didn't even attend the event LOL.



Don't you find it even a little strange that Kamala skipped this event, where she might have had to answer questions directly about her policy stances, @abbydphillip?



Maybe you can find her and ask her about that? — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) July 31, 2024

Why did Kamala refuse to show up?

Cool, so when are you journos going to hold Kamala to the same standard? She has been hiding behind a teleprompter since she became nominee and none of you seem to care. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) July 31, 2024

All that we've seen is very controlled settings and her staff won't even allow the press to talk to her rally attendees.

Okay, I have a question miss journalist: if Kamala says she is Black, why did she skip an event with Black journalists? — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) July 31, 2024

It seems quite disrespectful.

Kamala Harris should answer questions.



The country deserves answers. https://t.co/kPoQjdx0rN — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) July 31, 2024

Particularly since she didn't receive one primary delegate, yet was installed by Hollywood and the Democratic elite, and therefore the public knows next to nothing about her.

When's Kamala coming to your show? — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) July 31, 2024

So why Kamala attending this event? Do any of you at CNN plan to ask serious quezon the VP? Or will you be continuing the love fest? You guys are beyond joke🤡 — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) July 31, 2024

They believe all the candidates should answer questions except for the chosen Democratic candidate.

They can't ask her any questions because she won't even show up.

Is this tweet about Kamala Harris? https://t.co/c2b7CQu33A — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) July 31, 2024

As if.

Says the network that never questioned Biden’s mental fitness for three and a half years until he malfunctioned at the June debate and it hurt the DNC’s chances of winning the ‘24 race.



You don’t hate journalists enough. https://t.co/Jo1nbSrNIv — AJ Johnson Stan (@RK_itsm) July 31, 2024

Can’t wait to hear the hard questions to Kamala about her 180-degree changes on all major issues and her role in covering up Biden’s condition! https://t.co/3wzaRN5nqf — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 31, 2024

Don't hold your breath or you'll turn blue.