Barack Obama's Campaign Manager Calls Fox News Debate a 'Trump Rally' in His 'Happy Place'

As Twitchy has reported, Democrats and the media have been crowing all day about Donald Trump "backing out" of a September 10 debate on ABC with Vice President Kamala Harris. No matter how many Community Notes they get hit with, they refuse to acknowledge that Trump agreed to two debates with President Joe Biden. Biden performed so spectacularly badly in their first debate that he had to drop out of not just the second debate, but the race itself.

Fox News has offered to hold a debate between Trump and Harris on September 4, but for now, Harris is claiming that she's going to show up at the September 10 debate with or without Trump. The Kamala Harris X account has called Fox News Trump's "safe space."

The moderators would be Brett Baier and Martha McCallum, not Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. It sounds a lot less biased than CNN's choice of Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Now David Plouffe, Barack Obama's campaign manager, is calling Fox News Trump's "happy place." Also, because this debate doesn't stipulate as the Biden campaign's did that there be no audience, there would be an arena of people. Plouffe calls it a "Trump rally," even though it would be held in Pennsylvania, whose governor is likely to be chosen as Harris' running mate as soon as Monday.

Donald Trump is cowardly backing out of the debate he agreed to. One just like the debate he did in June. Now, he seems only comfortable in a cocoon, asking his happy place Fox to host a Trump rally and call it a debate. Maybe he can only handle debating someone his own age. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) August 3, 2024

It wouldn't be "just like the debate he did in June," because it wouldn't follow the Biden campaign's conditions that it be held on a Biden-friendly network like CNN or ABC or CBS.

And Trump didn't go running to Fox … Fox News offered to host a debate and invited both candidates. If anyone's backing out, it's Harris.

Who did he debate in June, David? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2024

Trump already debated on CNN.



Kamala will only agree to a network under complete DNC control. She’s the candidate who is scared shitless. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 3, 2024

Trump debated on CNN, with two moderators who had likened his rhetoric to that of Adolf Hitler.

Joe Biden cowardly backed out of the presidential race and therefore the debate agreement. Fixed it for you — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 3, 2024

Lmao Biden was so cowardly that not only did he back out of the second debate, he let his own party remove him from the race entirely so he wouldn’t be further destroyed by Trump.



Why are you so scared to get Kamala out of her carefully constructed media bubble, coward? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2024

😂 Kamala hasn’t had an interview or press conference with a single neutral/hostile journalist since she got anointed the Dem nominee. — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@MichaelCassidy) August 3, 2024

Lots of Democrat men mansplaining Kamala Harris’ refusal to engage Donald Trump face to face — Chris (@chriswithans) August 3, 2024

Harris sure sounded anxious to debate Trump earlier this week at a rally.

Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage.



Because, as the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face. pic.twitter.com/fkL9ZYOY3X — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2024

September 4. That's when he'll say it to your face, now that you're officially the nominee.

Trump accepted Biden's debate on his network and his terms and wiped the floor with him. It's Trump's turn to make the rules or do you believe Democrats always get to do that?



Trump debated on CNN. Is Kamala afraid to debate on Fox News? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 3, 2024

"One just like the debate he did in June."



That debate was with Joe. And the September 10 debate was also agreed to with Joe. It's not his fault your party launched a coup to replace its candidate with only 3 1/2 months left before the election. Negotiate a new debate. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 3, 2024

Trump agreed to each and every one of the Biden campaign's conditions for the debate, and he still destroyed Biden.

I’m sure he will debate Biden anytime. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 3, 2024

In case you haven't heard, the candidate President Trump agreed to debate has dropped out of the race. The newly installed candidate is quite a #Chickenmala — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) August 3, 2024

It's a stretch even to say he dropped out. He was forced out.

Speaking of backing out, have you heard the one about the Democrat candidate elected through democtatic primaries? — Croakford (@frahgerdly) August 3, 2024

Disagree. Trump did the CNN debate on their terms. He was the away team. It’s only fair for him to get a home game next. Ironically, this format has the potential to hurt him more. — Panama Wedding (@panamawedding) August 3, 2024

Ah, David - you're going to do this, aren't you? Burn the legacy and whatever credibility you gained running Obama's campaign by answering a desperate call to try to engineer the election of a potted plant. And you're rusty - too clever by half. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) August 3, 2024

Why do you treat the presidency as an incidental vestigial element to be easily replaced without consequence? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 3, 2024

Trump is such a "coward" that he agreed to the Biden campaign's rules where he showed up to a CNN debate & destroyed Joe Biden forcing him out of the race.



The debates were canceled after the Democrat oligarchs installed a candidate who didn't receive a single vote. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) August 3, 2024

Biden dropped out.



Debate agreement was void. — David D. Chapman (@davidchapman141) August 3, 2024

It shouldn't have to be repeated so often. Trump agreed to debate Biden. Biden dropped out.

