Democrat Chair Calls J.D. Vance a ‘Weirdo Sociopath’ Over Anecdote
Adam Kinzinger Says There's Nothing More Conservative Than Voting for Kamala Harris
Amerikan Justice: When Crimes Don't Promote the Leftist Agenda
Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the...
She's SO BAD at This! Watch Kamala Harris Ask Her Audience If They...
Kamala HQ: J.D. Vance Wants to Take Away Birthright Citizenship … And?
'Trump or Our Lives': Former GOP Comms Director Tells MSNBC Election a 'Life...
Will Kamala Harris Honor Her Challenge to a Debate With J.D. Vance?
Politico Sinks to NEW LOW in Comparing Trump to Mussolini Over Assassination Attempt
Kamala Harris Interested in How ‘Any Time, Any Place’ Became ‘One Specific Safe...
CNN Host Explains Why These Black Men Are Likely 'Low Info Voters' for...
Tell Us You Don't Know Kids (or Parents) Without Telling Us: Leftist BECLOWNS...
Media Told How to Spin the Presidential Debate Story and They're RUNNING With...
Evergreen! Kamala Harris is Really Confused by 'The Cloud' and Where Our Information...

Barack Obama's Campaign Manager Calls Fox News Debate a 'Trump Rally' in His 'Happy Place'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 03, 2024
William B. Plowman

As Twitchy has reported, Democrats and the media have been crowing all day about Donald Trump "backing out" of a September 10 debate on ABC with Vice President Kamala Harris. No matter how many Community Notes they get hit with, they refuse to acknowledge that Trump agreed to two debates with President Joe Biden. Biden performed so spectacularly badly in their first debate that he had to drop out of not just the second debate, but the race itself.

Advertisement

Fox News has offered to hold a debate between Trump and Harris on September 4, but for now, Harris is claiming that she's going to show up at the September 10 debate with or without Trump. The Kamala Harris X account has called Fox News Trump's "safe space."

The moderators would be Brett Baier and Martha McCallum, not Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. It sounds a lot less biased than CNN's choice of Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Now David Plouffe, Barack Obama's campaign manager, is calling Fox News Trump's "happy place." Also, because this debate doesn't stipulate as the Biden campaign's did that there be no audience, there would be an arena of people. Plouffe calls it a "Trump rally," even though it would be held in Pennsylvania, whose governor is likely to be chosen as Harris' running mate as soon as Monday.

It wouldn't be "just like the debate he did in June," because it wouldn't follow the Biden campaign's conditions that it be held on a Biden-friendly network like CNN or ABC or CBS.

And Trump didn't go running to Fox … Fox News offered to host a debate and invited both candidates. If anyone's backing out, it's Harris.

Recommended

Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the Media's Use of 'Far Right'
Gordon K
Advertisement

Trump debated on CNN, with two moderators who had likened his rhetoric to that of Adolf Hitler.

Harris sure sounded anxious to debate Trump earlier this week at a rally.

September 4. That's when he'll say it to your face, now that you're officially the nominee.

Advertisement

Trump agreed to each and every one of the Biden campaign's conditions for the debate, and he still destroyed Biden.

It's a stretch even to say he dropped out. He was forced out.

Advertisement

It shouldn't have to be repeated so often. Trump agreed to debate Biden. Biden dropped out.

***

Tags: DAVID PLOUFFE DEBATE DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS CHANNEL KAMALA HARRIS RALLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the Media's Use of 'Far Right'
Gordon K
Democrat Chair Calls J.D. Vance a ‘Weirdo Sociopath’ Over Anecdote
Brett T.
She's SO BAD at This! Watch Kamala Harris Ask Her Audience If They Went to School on a Bus
Amy Curtis
Kamala HQ: J.D. Vance Wants to Take Away Birthright Citizenship … And?
Brett T.
Adam Kinzinger Says There's Nothing More Conservative Than Voting for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Evergreen! Kamala Harris is Really Confused by 'The Cloud' and Where Our Information is REALLY Stored
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the Media's Use of 'Far Right' Gordon K
Advertisement