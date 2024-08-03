Kamala Harris Interested in How ‘Any Time, Any Place’ Became ‘One Specific Safe Space’

Politico Sinks to NEW LOW in Comparing Trump to Mussolini Over Assassination Attempt
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo

You know by now that the playbook has shifted from "J.D. Vance is weird" to "Donald Trump is afraid to debate Kamala Harris" and has thus pulled out of the September 10 debate he had agreed to with then-nominee Joe Biden. As our own Doug Powers has reported, the media is off and running with the narrative, with outlets from the New York Times to Vanity Fair claiming in headlines that Trump has "backed out" of a debate that was never scheduled. 

Kamala HQ has released a statement, as has the Kamala Harris X account, which deems Fox News a "safe space" for Trump. This editor covered the 2020 election, and the moment Fox News called Arizona for Biden with 4 percent of the vote in is when a lot of conservatives stopped watching Fox News. 

Consider that Trump took up Biden's challenge to "make my day, pal" with a host of conditions: that the debate be held on a Biden-friendly network like CNN, CBS, ABC, or Telemundo; that microphones be cut off; and that there be no audience. Trump agreed anyway, and the rest is history.

Here's Kamala Harris' interns making it sound like he backed out of his original challenge (he didn't) and opted instead for a safe space.

We don't know how much of a "safe space" September 4 will be for Trump. Was CNN a "safe space" for Trump, with Jake Tapper an Dana Bash moderating? Moderators will be Martha McCallum and Brett Baier, who's still in the doghouse with a lot of Republicans after election night 2020. Plus, the debate will take place in Pennsylvania, from which Harris is likely to pull her running mate. That doesn't sound like a crowd packed with Trump supporters.

Honestly, who do you think is less biased, Jake Tapper or Brett Baier?

Has the Harris campaign even committed to the September 4 debate? Make Trump's day, Kam.

***

