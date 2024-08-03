Media Told How to Spin the Presidential Debate Story and They're RUNNING With It

The fact of what's happened in the last few weeks when it comes to presidential debates are fairly straightforward and simple:

1) Biden challenged Donald Trump to a debates and said "make my day, pal!"

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

2) A pair of debates were scheduled.

3) The president who the Dems insisted was "sharp as a tack" while the media dismissed videos showing a feeble Biden as "cheap fakes" showed up to the first debate and the Left could no longer hide it.

4) Biden's debate performance culminated in Joe dropping out of the race (or more likely being pretty much forced to).

5) Kamala Harris is now the Dems' presumptive nominee and will "save democracy" without ever receiving a single vote in the primary process.

6) With the possibility of any more Biden vs. Trump debates gone, Fox News offered to host a Trump vs. Harris debate early next month.

7) The Harris campaign's strategy is to now paint Trump as a coward because he's not going to do the ABC News debate he agreed to have against Biden. The memo was then sent:

Our statement on Donald Trump backing out of the debate he already agreed to pic.twitter.com/r8VrZRI0q8 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 3, 2024

8) It's now up to the media to pick up that ball and run with it, which they're happy to do. Watching it happen in real time isn't surprising but it's always disgusting.

We told you earlier about Politico running with this spin:

Trump calls off ABC debate, suggests Fox News face-off instead https://t.co/UINUSNOzib — POLITICO (@politico) August 3, 2024

You can't "call off" something that was never scheduled, Politico.

"Variety" is, ironically, not providing a variety when it comes to how to frame the story, because they're also going along with the preferred spin in sheep-like fashion:

Trump Pulls Out of ABC Debate With Harris, Makes Pitch for Fox News https://t.co/VbdkWKysbk — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2024

The media is, with rare exceptions, irredeemable flaming garbage. On and on it goes:

Trump now suggests he won’t debate Harris, after he backed out of ABC, if she doesn’t agree to Fox debate he’s proposed. pic.twitter.com/MwaCaMlZfT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 3, 2024

Biden is the one who backed out of that debate, not Trump. They know that but it doesn't matter to them.

JUST IN: Trump Backs Out of ABC News Debate With Harris While Agreeing 'With Fox News' to Debate Kamala Harris https://t.co/oNSQGxuNLQ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 3, 2024

Prepare to see a lot more of that spin in the next week or two.

There is no ABC debate. The Democrat candidate who was part of that debate quit like a demented coward.



Now, his replacement, also a coward, refuses to agree to a new debate against Trump.



There. See how easy the truth is, you apparatchiks? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 3, 2024

If I agree to sell you my house for a specific price by a specific date, and you drop out and refuse to buy it, that offer does not magically extend to whatever random idiot you want to buy my house instead. Everyone knows this. Democrats know this. They know they’re lying and… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 3, 2024

With three months until the election, we're just at the tip of the media dishonesty iceberg.