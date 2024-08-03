Media Told How to Spin the Presidential Debate Story and They're RUNNING With It

Politico Sinks to NEW LOW in Comparing Trump to Mussolini Over Assassination Attempt
Doug P.  |  3:30 PM on August 03, 2024
Meme

The fact of what's happened in the last few weeks when it comes to presidential debates are fairly straightforward and simple:

1) Biden challenged Donald Trump to a debates and said "make my day, pal!"

2) A pair of debates were scheduled.

3) The president who the Dems insisted was "sharp as a tack" while the media dismissed videos showing a feeble Biden as "cheap fakes" showed up to the first debate and the Left could no longer hide it.

4) Biden's debate performance culminated in Joe dropping out of the race (or more likely being pretty much forced to). 

5) Kamala Harris is now the Dems' presumptive nominee and will "save democracy" without ever receiving a single vote in the primary process. 

6) With the possibility of any more Biden vs. Trump debates gone, Fox News offered to host a Trump vs. Harris debate early next month.

7) The Harris campaign's strategy is to now paint Trump as a coward because he's not going to do the ABC News debate he agreed to have against Biden. The memo was then sent:

Kamala Harris Interested in How ‘Any Time, Any Place’ Became ‘One Specific Safe Space’
Brett T.
8) It's now up to the media to pick up that ball and run with it, which they're happy to do. Watching it happen in real time isn't surprising but it's always disgusting.

We told you earlier about Politico running with this spin:

You can't "call off" something that was never scheduled, Politico.

"Variety" is, ironically, not providing a variety when it comes to how to frame the story, because they're also going along with the preferred spin in sheep-like fashion:

The media is, with rare exceptions, irredeemable flaming garbage. On and on it goes:

Biden is the one who backed out of that debate, not Trump. They know that but it doesn't matter to them.

Prepare to see a lot more of that spin in the next week or two.

With three months until the election, we're just at the tip of the media dishonesty iceberg.

