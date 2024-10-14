WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and...
Liberals Say Trump Is Homophobic. This Group Begs to Differ.

Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic Stations at Kamala HQ'

Doug P.  |  12:55 PM on October 14, 2024
Meme

Kamala Harris likes to think people should be "unburdened by what has been" but during her upcoming interview on Fox News, Bret Baier just might make her feel very burdened by what has been. Specifically that refers to all of Harris' flip-flopping on things she's said her entire career vs. the sudden shift that took place when the Democrats booted out Biden and installed Kamala as their party's nominee. 

The interview will air Wednesday evening, unless the Harris campaign discovers a sudden scheduling conflict: 

Kamala's campaign was hoping to run out the clock and give their candidate as little exposure as possible, but that backfired and now they're compelled to have their candidate do things that weren't in the cards just a few weeks ago. 

The Harris campaign must have some numbers that are nothing short of brutal.

And Fox News won't give Harris the CBS News treatment of highly edited and spliced together questions and answers. At least we're pretty sure that won't happen. No word yet though if Harris will be allowed to use a teleprompter. 

