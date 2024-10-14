Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic Stations at Kamala HQ'

Kamala Harris likes to think people should be "unburdened by what has been" but during her upcoming interview on Fox News, Bret Baier just might make her feel very burdened by what has been. Specifically that refers to all of Harris' flip-flopping on things she's said her entire career vs. the sudden shift that took place when the Democrats booted out Biden and installed Kamala as their party's nominee.

The interview will air Wednesday evening, unless the Harris campaign discovers a sudden scheduling conflict:

NEW: Colleague @BretBaier will sit down with VP @KamalaHarris for an interview on Wednesday in the battleground state of PA. Airing on @SpecialReport. pic.twitter.com/5TekY2hI4M — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 14, 2024

BIG! VP Harris to sit down with @BretBaier on Weds, her first with FOX (and something Biden hasn’t ever done). pic.twitter.com/xIkn0f30Zg — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 14, 2024

Kamala's campaign was hoping to run out the clock and give their candidate as little exposure as possible, but that backfired and now they're compelled to have their candidate do things that weren't in the cards just a few weeks ago.

In Case Of Emergency Break Glass.

Must be panic stations at Kamala HQ. https://t.co/QHF0SfTb0D — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 14, 2024

her internals must be be a slaughter house rn https://t.co/z12fBHisRR — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 14, 2024

The Harris campaign must have some numbers that are nothing short of brutal.

Bret actually follows up on his questions. Very scary situation for Kamala. — Wirra (@wirraone) October 14, 2024

And Fox News won't give Harris the CBS News treatment of highly edited and spliced together questions and answers. At least we're pretty sure that won't happen. No word yet though if Harris will be allowed to use a teleprompter.