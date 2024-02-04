God Bless Texas: Abbott Will Continue Building Border Wall, Despite Biden Administration and SCOTUS

The Biden administration has zero interest in addressing the border issue. Biden rescinded the orders addressing the border emergency on his first day in office, and now it's going to simply be a political cudgel against Republicans.

Advertisement

Wash, rinse, repeat.

The adults are back in charge, healing the soul of the nation, etc. etc.

At least Texas Governor Greg Abbott is standing up to the Biden administration.

JUST IN: Texas Governor Greg Abbott says Texas is continuing to build the wall.



Gotta love Texas 🔥



“Texas made history as the first and ONLY state to build our own border wall. Construction is ongoing.”



The situation between the federal government and Texas has turned into a… pic.twitter.com/ojW8YTFOH7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2024

The post continues:

The situation between the federal government and Texas has turned into a “standoff” as noted by USA Today. Texas is refusing to back down and is gaining support from the general public.

On Friday, Dr. Phil visited the border and blasted Kamala Harris for refusing to give the border attention.



“What about our Vice President Kamala Harris? Did you know she’s our country’s immigration czar? Guess how many times she's been to the border? Once.”

This is despite the Supreme Court ruling 5-4 in favor of the Biden administration removing barriers erected by Texas.

(But if anyone set the precedent for ignoring SCOTUS, it's Biden. You reap what you sow.)

God Bless Texas!!! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 4, 2024

Hallelujah.

When you've lost Oprah's spawn Dr. Phil, you are losing the left. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 4, 2024

In six of seven swing states, the border crisis is a bigger issue than the limping economy. He's losing a lot of ground on it.

The materials are just sitting there rusting away!



The “resistance” to Trump is why we’re at this point! — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) February 4, 2024

Opposition to Trump is part of it. But the Left wants unfettered immigration. It's a great wedge issue and a political football. They don't want a solution.

Why not, there's a "wall" around the capitol because everyone knows they work. That's why the Dems DON'T want a wall... pic.twitter.com/mnR0PKcadl — --YoMomma-- (@mommapancakess) February 4, 2024

Just like guns, the Left only wants things to protect them and their interests.

Texas is setting a precedent for the rest of the nation.



Gov Abbott is showing true leadership, while our so-called national immigration czar, Kamala Harris, can't be bothered to visit the border.



The federal gov should prioritize the safety and security of our nation. — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) February 4, 2024

They have no interest in our safety or security. Illegal immigrants take over our schools and community centers. They assault our cops and get away with it. Even sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago are crying 'Uncle!' under the strain of immigration.

Advertisement

All border states need to be doing this. — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) February 4, 2024

And non-border states should be working to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities.

Thank goodness Texas is taking this seriously, now the invasion is moving to Arizona where they are doing nothing thanks to their dem governor!! Do you realize that Democrats are all supporting this illegal Invasion of the country. How can anyone call this anything but treason? https://t.co/5BVAi6Xncr — David Paulides (@canammissing) February 4, 2024

And when a terrorist or terrorist cell does something awful, let's remember who to hold accountable. We hope it doesn't happen, but we also know who is coming across the border.

She never went to the border The southern borders, where the crisis is. She went to El Paso. So she has been to the border zero times. https://t.co/RawiVYHaXm — Jasmyn... (@shirleyallen111) February 4, 2024

A good point. Worst border czar ever.

President Biden has failed not only Texas, but every American Citizen…. Biden is the Worst President ever https://t.co/JItHi9Q8h6 — Keith Moehring (@KeithM1963) February 4, 2024

Hard to argue with this.

The Biden administration blinked. All it took was a governor to finally say no to this corrupt regime. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2024

Advertisement

That seems to be the case.

The most powerful country in the world cannot defend its own borders. https://t.co/Tei2ppLazS — Nora Der bedrossian (@noranorandb) February 4, 2024

It's not 'cannot', it's will not.

This is by choice.

Biden could issue an order today and change the course of this discussion. But he won't, and we all know why.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!