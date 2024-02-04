God Bless Texas: Abbott Will Continue Building Border Wall, Despite Biden Administration and SCOTUS

What the WHAT? NY Family Court Judge Caught Up in Bizarre Swinger App...
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 04, 2024
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The Biden administration has zero interest in addressing the border issue. Biden rescinded the orders addressing the border emergency on his first day in office, and now it's going to simply be a political cudgel against Republicans.

Advertisement

Wash, rinse, repeat.

The adults are back in charge, healing the soul of the nation, etc. etc.

At least Texas Governor Greg Abbott is standing up to the Biden administration.

The post continues:

The situation between the federal government and Texas has turned into a “standoff” as noted by USA Today. Texas is refusing to back down and is gaining support from the general public.


On Friday, Dr. Phil visited the border and blasted Kamala Harris for refusing to give the border attention. 

“What about our Vice President Kamala Harris? Did you know she’s our country’s immigration czar? Guess how many times she's been to the border? Once.”

This is despite the Supreme Court ruling 5-4 in favor of the Biden administration removing barriers erected by Texas.

(But if anyone set the precedent for ignoring SCOTUS, it's Biden. You reap what you sow.)

Hallelujah.

In six of seven swing states, the border crisis is a bigger issue than the limping economy. He's losing a lot of ground on it.

Opposition to Trump is part of it. But the Left wants unfettered immigration. It's a great wedge issue and a political football. They don't want a solution.

Just like guns, the Left only wants things to protect them and their interests.

They have no interest in our safety or security. Illegal immigrants take over our schools and community centers. They assault our cops and get away with it. Even sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago are crying 'Uncle!' under the strain of immigration.

And non-border states should be working to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities.

And when a terrorist or terrorist cell does something awful, let's remember who to hold accountable. We hope it doesn't happen, but we also know who is coming across the border.

A good point. Worst border czar ever.

Hard to argue with this.

That seems to be the case.

It's not 'cannot', it's will not.

This is by choice.

Biden could issue an order today and change the course of this discussion. But he won't, and we all know why.

***

