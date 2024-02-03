DA Alvin Bragg Says They Released Illegals Who Beat Cops Because They Lacked Evidence

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dodged reporters Friday after letting illegal immigrants who beat up two New York City police officers free without bail. Twenty-two-year-old Jhoan Boada went viral after flipping the bird to cameras as he walked out of court free to go anywhere. "Why were those migrants released?” reporters asked Bragg as he walked to his car. “Do you regret it? Do you regret letting these migrants free?”

Bragg has finally given a public statement on freeing the illegals without bail, and his excuse is a lack of evidence.

Happening Now: DA Alvin Bragg has finally given a public statement on the illegals who attacked NYPD officers and were released. According to him “we didn’t have enough evidence,” even though they have footage of the assault happening.



Happening Now: DA Alvin Bragg has finally given a public statement on the illegals who attacked NYPD officers and were released. According to him “we didn’t have enough evidence,” even though they have footage of the assault happening. This is the same DA Bragg who “had enough evidence” to indict Daniel Penny even though all of the other passengers thanked Penny. This is the same DA Bragg who “had enough evidence” to indict Trump. People like DA Bragg don’t care about justice. It’s all political for them. Why are we still allowing these Soros funded DA’s to stay in office and destroy our communities?

To his credit, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent one of them packing for refusing to do their job.

The sworn statements of the police officers let alone the video. .



What a lame excuse. — David Bryce (@ECC3_12_13) February 3, 2024

They have no criminal evidence of any value on Trump, but that didn't stop them from charging and trying to jail him! — Comrade - Don't Tread On Me ! (@AnubisRa2022) February 3, 2024

WOW! I’m actually amazed I can still be amazed by the blantant miscarriage of Justice in this administration. — Kim McNamara (@Namara18Mc) February 3, 2024

You would think the people in NYC would have enough of this and all the money being spent on illegals instead of the citizens. Why aren’t they running this guy out on a rail? — Darkstar (@ChinaRider82772) February 3, 2024

This is what they voted for.

Poster child for what is going wrong in our country. — jmaceye (@jmaceye) February 3, 2024

What evidence was lacking? — Susan Ford (@SusanFordfarmer) February 3, 2024

So based on that logic then they should not investigate any crime at all that is not personally witnessed video taped with a full confession and submission of corroborating evidence by the criminal. Because, if video evidence of the crime is not enough then nothing is. — Digger310 (@idiocracy310) February 3, 2024

Those officers should file a personal injury lawsuit against him. — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) February 3, 2024

Wow! So now NYPD is not a credible witness to their own attack? — RW (@RWfreespeech) February 3, 2024

So basically this is his response! pic.twitter.com/qjUSYhA5tK — KD Mohr ✌️ (@KarenDavidMohr1) February 3, 2024

Time to remove this guy, just another dirty politician abusing his authority and playing king — Tony Rodrigues (@TonyRodriguesTR) February 3, 2024

You want things to change expel and deport everyone who does these things to America. — Sanddrum (@sanddrummer99) February 3, 2024

What more evidence does he need? Video footage and eyewitnesses were not enough? — Sarah (@pakchi) February 3, 2024

The whole incident is on video and you have the sworn statements from the police officers who were beaten. How about keeping them in jail because they're in the country illegally? Instead, Mayor Eric Adams is going to give them all pre-paid debit cards.

