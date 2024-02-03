State Rep. Brings Her One-Week Old Baby to the Floor to Argue for...
'Did a Wolf Write This?': BBC Asks If More Homes Should Be Made...
Deeper Dive Into NYT Article on Trans Kids Shows Critics of 'Gender Affirming'...
Biden Announces E. Palestine Visit 1 Year Late and Gets Tips About an...
NBC News Reports on 1868 Ruling That Could Keep Donald Trump From Serving...
'Kids Will Be on the Streets': Boston Residents VERY Upset City Using Community...
HuffPost Apologizes for Calling Ben Shapiro a White Supremacist and 'Alt-Right'
The Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial Is a Hilarious Slice of Fried Gold
Snowflake Assaults Billboard Chris, Then Fakes Being Attacked by Throwing a Tantrum
US Strikes Back at Iran After Leaking the Dates, Reportedly Kills 16
Father Loses Legal Battle to Stop His 8-Year-Old Son From Taking Puberty Blockers
ICE Arrests in Washington Sparks Question 'How Many More of These Sickos Did...
New York's Plan to Hand Out $53 Million in Debit Cards to Illegals...
Biden Holds Rally at Own Campaign HQ (Cue the Ironic and Cringe-Worthy Moments)

DA Alvin Bragg Says They Released Illegals Who Beat Cops Because They Lacked Evidence

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 03, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dodged reporters Friday after letting illegal immigrants who beat up two New York City police officers free without bail. Twenty-two-year-old Jhoan Boada went viral after flipping the bird to cameras as he walked out of court free to go anywhere. "Why were those migrants released?” reporters asked Bragg as he walked to his car. “Do you regret it? Do you regret letting these migrants free?”

Advertisement

Bragg has finally given a public statement on freeing the illegals without bail, and his excuse is a lack of evidence.

Happening Now:  DA Alvin Bragg has finally given a public statement on the illegals who attacked NYPD officers and were released.  According to him “we didn’t have enough evidence,” even though they have footage of the assault happening.  

This is the same DA Bragg who “had enough evidence” to indict Daniel Penny even though all of the other passengers thanked Penny. This is the same DA Bragg who “had enough evidence” to indict Trump.  

People like DA Bragg don’t care about justice.  It’s all political for them.  Why are we still allowing these Soros funded DA’s to stay in office and destroy our communities?

To his credit, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent one of them packing for refusing to do their job.

Recommended

The Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial Is a Hilarious Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is what they voted for.

Advertisement

The whole incident is on video and you have the sworn statements from the police officers who were beaten. How about keeping them in jail because they're in the country illegally? Instead, Mayor Eric Adams is going to give them all pre-paid debit cards.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ALVIN BRAGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial Is a Hilarious Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis
Deeper Dive Into NYT Article on Trans Kids Shows Critics of 'Gender Affirming' Care Were Right All Along
Amy Curtis
'Did a Wolf Write This?': BBC Asks If More Homes Should Be Made of Straw, Gets Mocked Instead
Amy Curtis
NBC News Reports on 1868 Ruling That Could Keep Donald Trump From Serving Again
Brett T.
HuffPost Apologizes for Calling Ben Shapiro a White Supremacist and 'Alt-Right'
Brett T.
State Rep. Brings Her One-Week Old Baby to the Floor to Argue for Abortion Rights
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial Is a Hilarious Slice of Fried Gold Amy Curtis
Advertisement