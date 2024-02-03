New York's Plan to Hand Out $53 Million in Debit Cards to Illegals Will Save $7 Million a Year

As big a deal has been made of Gov. Greg Abbott busing illegals to blue sanctuary cities like New York, don't forget that the Biden administration has been flying illegals all over the United States — they have special TSA lines at the airport for the undocumented, who can opt out of having their photo taken just by asking.

Illegal immigrants are in New York City because that's where they want to be. Sanctuary cities have promised shelter, food, and jobs for illegals, and they've taken them up on the offer.

The New York Post is reporting that New York's new plan is a $53 million program that would hand out pre-paid credit cards to illegal aliens.

NYC launches $53M program to hand out pre-paid credit cards to migrant families https://t.co/pND7FYtPNW pic.twitter.com/NyXBIgeNSy — New York Post (@nypost) February 2, 2024

The Post reports:

The $53 million pilot program, run by the New Jersey company Mobility Capital Finance, will provide asylum seekers arriving at the Roosevelt Hotel with the city cash to help them buy food, according to city records. It’ll start with a group of 500 migrant families in short-term hotel stays and will replace the current food service offered there, according to City Hall. The cards can only be used at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores — and migrants must sign an affidavit swearing they will only spend the funds on food and baby supplies or they will be kicked out of the program.

"Short-term hotel stays." The city has been playing for illegals to stay at the Roosevelt Hotel for months, and they're already buying their own food. As the Post reported in December, DocGo, the contractor hired to provide illegals meals at $11 a pop, was discovered to have been throwing out as many as 5,000 uneaten meals on a single day. When asked about this, the company said it was because the illegals were eating meals they purchased on their own in their rooms. The hotel food wasn't up to their standards.

The amount on each card will vary depending on the size of the family and whether any income is coming in, according to the details of the contract. A family of four, for instance, could be provided nearly $1,000 each month, which comes out to $35 per day for food. Cards will get refilled every 28 days.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said the program was expected to save the city more than $7.2 million annually.

NYC launches $53M program to hand out pre-paid credit cards to illegal immigrants. Come to America illegally and NYC will give you a prepaid credit card, free housing at a hotel, and free healthcare all paid for by the taxpayers. Congrats NY voters! https://t.co/bsQaJ90jcc — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) February 3, 2024

What could be drawing all of these illegal immigrants to New York?

Meet the black Chicago Democrats suing mayor for housing migrants.https://t.co/ZDOwv3H32h — Ginger (@GingerAmero) February 2, 2024

In somewhat related news, the Post also reports that New York City already has more than 720,000 people on welfare.

NEW from me and @Rich_Calder



New York City currently has 720,765 people on welfare — the highest since at least 2014, when the city’s Department of Social Services began tracking recurring and emergency payments by yearhttps://t.co/xjEAhTj2UN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 3, 2024

Those illegal immigrants are going to need $35 a day for food … it's Bidenomics!

