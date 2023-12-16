You Can't Make This Up: Illegal Immigrants Are Rejecting Free Food at New York City Shelters

Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on December 16, 2023
Twitchy

Apparently, there has been an update to the famous Emma Lazarus poem 'The New Colossus,' on the Statue of Liberty in New York City. The second stanza of the sonnet now reads, 'Give me your tired, your poor/Your huddled masses yearning to eat at 5-star restaurants ...'

OK, that's not true. But it might as well be, given the news reported by the New York Post on Thursday and Friday. 

Yes, that's right. The people who came to the United States illegally, and are now being sheltered at the Roosevelt Hotel at taxpayer expense, are now turning up their noses at the food that is being given to them -- also for free -- every day.

The Post first reported on Thursday that the contractor, DocGo, was discovered to have been throwing out thousands of uneaten meals each day, as many as 5,000 on a single day. When asked about this, the company said it was because the illegals were eating meals they purchased on their own in their rooms, spurring the Post to investigate at the Roosevelt Hotel and verify the claim. 

Meals served to the migrants include pancakes and Quecas, a type of fried tortilla, for breakfast; sandwiches for lunch and dinners including chicken alfredo and chicken with spaghetti

The Post spotted several migrant families hauling groceries into the Roosevelt this week — including strollers stacked with boxes of Cheerios and Cornflakes, as well as bags filled with chips, bread and pasta.

Migrant mom, Johana Roa, 23, admitted the breakfast is varied, but not to her taste.

'The breakfast they give us is very sweet. They give us pancakes, donuts and cookies for breakfast at 6am. It is too sweet to give to my daughter, so I just take a few things. Nothing healthy apart from eggs and fruit, apples and oranges. No oats.'

Oh, we're sorry. The free eggs and fruit aren't good enough for you? You don't like the chicken alfredo? Not enough fresh cracked pepper on that? 

Ahh, but they're not starving. As the Post reports, they are going out and buying food independently. This begs the question: Why are taxpayers footing the bill for these meals, and housing, in the first place? 

We're just tossing this out there, but it might be time for Eric Adams to terminate this contract. 

DocGo was originally charging the city approximately $11 a meal but recently lowered that price to just under $8 per meal. It doesn't seem like the contractor is trying to gouge the city with those prices, but it is still estimated that the waste cost taxpayers three-quarters of a million dollars over a three-week period.

How about we modify that to just 'take it or leave.' Period. 

Even worse, many of the meals aren't being thrown out by the company, which would allow them to re-adjust the amount they make each day, but being thrown out BY the migrants, after they accepted them, which makes it nearly impossible for the contractor to accurately estimate the daily order.

NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino also weighed in on the issue.

Here is the full tweet:

'When the respite center in my district was operating, DSNY reported to me almost daily that nearly every single meal provided to the migrants was trashed.  

All the food we provided — and the money we spent — went directly into the garbage. 

This is not how desperate, starving refugees behave. This is how freeloaders looking to take advantage of our generosity behave.

We're thinking that New York could use a few more Republicans like Paladino making decisions here. 

Here's an idea. Any illegal immigrant caught throwing away free food provided to them by Americans gets immediately kicked out of the hotel and sent back to their country of origin. 

Their spot in the Roosevelt Hotel can be given to an American homeless veteran. 

Hard times, hard solutions. 

***

