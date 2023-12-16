You Can't Make This Up: Illegal Immigrants Are Rejecting Free Food at New York City Shelters

Apparently, there has been an update to the famous Emma Lazarus poem 'The New Colossus,' on the Statue of Liberty in New York City. The second stanza of the sonnet now reads, 'Give me your tired, your poor/Your huddled masses yearning to eat at 5-star restaurants ...'



OK, that's not true. But it might as well be, given the news reported by the New York Post on Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

Migrants reject sandwiches, pancakes, donuts and chicken dishes at NYC shelters: ‘nothing healthy’ https://t.co/PPu5u5dQnO pic.twitter.com/D5d23UyrE7 — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2023

Yes, that's right. The people who came to the United States illegally, and are now being sheltered at the Roosevelt Hotel at taxpayer expense, are now turning up their noses at the food that is being given to them -- also for free -- every day.

The Post first reported on Thursday that the contractor, DocGo, was discovered to have been throwing out thousands of uneaten meals each day, as many as 5,000 on a single day. When asked about this, the company said it was because the illegals were eating meals they purchased on their own in their rooms, spurring the Post to investigate at the Roosevelt Hotel and verify the claim.

Meals served to the migrants include pancakes and Quecas, a type of fried tortilla, for breakfast; sandwiches for lunch and dinners including chicken alfredo and chicken with spaghetti



The Post spotted several migrant families hauling groceries into the Roosevelt this week — including strollers stacked with boxes of Cheerios and Cornflakes, as well as bags filled with chips, bread and pasta.



Migrant mom, Johana Roa, 23, admitted the breakfast is varied, but not to her taste. 'The breakfast they give us is very sweet. They give us pancakes, donuts and cookies for breakfast at 6am. It is too sweet to give to my daughter, so I just take a few things. Nothing healthy apart from eggs and fruit, apples and oranges. No oats.'

Oh, we're sorry. The free eggs and fruit aren't good enough for you? You don't like the chicken alfredo? Not enough fresh cracked pepper on that?

I reject your ability to eat. Seriously, if you're turning down free food, I don't care if you starve https://t.co/NIvmqqyZ13 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 16, 2023

Ahh, but they're not starving. As the Post reports, they are going out and buying food independently. This begs the question: Why are taxpayers footing the bill for these meals, and housing, in the first place?

So perfect https://t.co/MNG5VPGFIm — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 16, 2023

They'd like salad and protein shakes, please. And coffee with Stevia. https://t.co/4p5mNCFbsU — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 15, 2023

Entitlement is one hell of a thing. https://t.co/JLSWaQpwui — Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto (@JosephFordCotto) December 16, 2023

We're just tossing this out there, but it might be time for Eric Adams to terminate this contract.

DocGo was originally charging the city approximately $11 a meal but recently lowered that price to just under $8 per meal. It doesn't seem like the contractor is trying to gouge the city with those prices, but it is still estimated that the waste cost taxpayers three-quarters of a million dollars over a three-week period.

They should have the same 2 choices I had growing up: take it, or leave it. — lifeonthehill (@auntsa8100) December 16, 2023

How about we modify that to just 'take it or leave.' Period.

Even worse, many of the meals aren't being thrown out by the company, which would allow them to re-adjust the amount they make each day, but being thrown out BY the migrants, after they accepted them, which makes it nearly impossible for the contractor to accurately estimate the daily order.

Advertisement

Meal acceptance is at 93%…ummm, did you read the part where they accept it and then throw it in the trash? — JDB 🥃 (@BREWcorpSoCal) December 15, 2023

NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino also weighed in on the issue.

When the respite center in my district was operating, DSNY reported to me almost daily that nearly every single meal provided to the migrants was trashed.



All the food we provided — and the money we spent — went directly into the garbage.



This is not how desperate, starving… https://t.co/AftFygApWl — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) December 16, 2023

Here is the full tweet:

'When the respite center in my district was operating, DSNY reported to me almost daily that nearly every single meal provided to the migrants was trashed.



All the food we provided — and the money we spent — went directly into the garbage.



This is not how desperate, starving refugees behave. This is how freeloaders looking to take advantage of our generosity behave.

We're thinking that New York could use a few more Republicans like Paladino making decisions here.

How about you deport these fake asylum seekers and spend the resources on poor Americans, elderly Americans, handicap Americans, and our veterans? https://t.co/g9tKxBMRa0 — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry123) December 16, 2023

Handy Rule of Thumb: Hungry people don’t turn down food. https://t.co/M5GYbEVPKX — Cruadin (@cruadin) December 16, 2023

New York, migrants rejected sandwiches and chicken dishes we provided to them.



Many citizens living under poverty line reported that their benefits were taken. And now this!



This is the fault of the WOKE City Council and the Mayor. And the State Assembly and Senate. Just all… https://t.co/kTQSfTNOZO — Helen Qiu | City Council District 1 Candidate 2023 (@Helen4NY) December 16, 2023

Advertisement

Here's an idea. Any illegal immigrant caught throwing away free food provided to them by Americans gets immediately kicked out of the hotel and sent back to their country of origin.

Their spot in the Roosevelt Hotel can be given to an American homeless veteran.

Hard times, hard solutions.

***