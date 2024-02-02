Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability R...
Alvin Bragg Happy to Explain Why He Released Cop-Attacking Illegals W/O Bail (Wait, No He Wasn't)

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on February 02, 2024
Meme

This week a group of illegal aliens attacked New York City police officers in Times Square. What happened next is infuriating. Most of the men were arrested but then released without bail when they should have been deported:

As the NYPD continues its search for six more suspects, pressure is mounting to deport the asylum seekers accused of attacking officers in Times Square. 

The NYPD says of the dozen migrants involved in attack on Saturday, six are still wanted. Six were arrested, but only one is in jail; the rest were released. 

"These individuals who assaulted New York City police officers have no regard for the law ... If we're not protected, how are we going to protect the people in the neighborhoods," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said.

A lot of leftist District Attorneys are described as "soft on crime" but it's a bit more accurate to say that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is pro-crime. 

Reporters caught up with Bragg today and he was in no mood to explain himself: 

We're just guessing that no, Bragg doesn't regret it. Besides...

It's amazing how many of these pro "Defund the Police" leftist types who say "guns and walls don't keep you safer" have armed security for themselves and live in gated communities.

Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability Report
justmindy
True.

Memes that have been going around are far too accurate.

Sad but true. 

*** 

Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability Report
justmindy
DAAAMN SON: Dana Loesch Reminds Twitter WHY You Never Ever Bring a Knife to a Gunfight With Her
Sam J.
Brown University Students Declared a Hunger Strike for Gaza and the Internet Laughed at Them
justmindy
Democrats Take Majority in Virginia House of Delegates and As Expected ... It's Awful
justmindy
So Much Cringe: Nikki Haley Ratio'd Into Orbit Over Examples of 'Kind Words' She's 'Received'
Amy Curtis
Bro, Take the L! David Hogg Tries Picking a Fight With Matt Walsh and WOOF, Someone Better Call 9-1-1
Sam J.

