Alvin Bragg Happy to Explain Why He Released Cop-Attacking Illegals W/O Bail (Wait, No He Wasn't)

This week a group of illegal aliens attacked New York City police officers in Times Square. What happened next is infuriating. Most of the men were arrested but then released without bail when they should have been deported:

As the NYPD continues its search for six more suspects, pressure is mounting to deport the asylum seekers accused of attacking officers in Times Square. The NYPD says of the dozen migrants involved in attack on Saturday, six are still wanted. Six were arrested, but only one is in jail; the rest were released. "These individuals who assaulted New York City police officers have no regard for the law ... If we're not protected, how are we going to protect the people in the neighborhoods," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said.

A lot of leftist District Attorneys are described as "soft on crime" but it's a bit more accurate to say that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is pro-crime.

Reporters caught up with Bragg today and he was in no mood to explain himself:

Democrat DA Alvin Bragg repeatedly refuses to answer questions on why the illegal immigrants accused of brutally attacking NYPD officers were released.



“Why were those migrants released?”



“Do you regret it? Do you regret letting these migrants free?” pic.twitter.com/lxSNsgwV0N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 2, 2024

We're just guessing that no, Bragg doesn't regret it. Besides...

He doesn't care he has taxpayer provided 24hr. security. — gmg (@gobluesurf) February 2, 2024

It's amazing how many of these pro "Defund the Police" leftist types who say "guns and walls don't keep you safer" have armed security for themselves and live in gated communities.

They aren't migrants, they are Criminal illegal aliens — Shawn🇺🇸 (@big_killa_) February 2, 2024

True.

Soros must be laughing himself silly. But at the end the day NYers voted for this inept ideologue who is more interested in manufacturing BS charges against Trump than putting away violent offenders. https://t.co/3ZkLlvfGQB — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 2, 2024

Memes that have been going around are far too accurate.

Sad but true.

***

