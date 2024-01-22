SCOTUS' 5-4 Ruling Clears Way for Biden Admin to Remove Texas Border Barriers ('WTAF?')

The Biden administration refused to properly secure the southern border, so Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decided his state would just do it themselves.

Naturally the Biden White House was triggered by Texas messing with their obvious goal of letting as many people as possible stroll into the U.S. illegally, and they took it to court.

The Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 in favor of the Biden administration:

#BREAKING: By 5-4 vote, #SCOTUS *grants* Biden administration request to vacate Fifth Circuit injunction in Texas border razor-wire case; clears way for federal officials to remove physical impediments to the border.



Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh dissent. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 22, 2024

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just ruled 5-4 that the Biden admin can remove physical barriers Texas put at their border to stop the invasion.



Barrett and Roberts voted with the libs. pic.twitter.com/XkarZu4QCP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 22, 2024

Seriously? Sounds like a victory for the people trying to destroy America.

Texas should just keep putting up barriers. If Biden can ignore SCOTUS rulings, then so can the state of Texas. New rules. https://t.co/XycwvZboEy — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) January 22, 2024

The Left applauds when Biden ignores courts but they'll fly into full "threat to democracy" mode if Texas keeps putting up barriers.

This is why I continue to caution conservatives who say "Don't worry, the Supreme Court will stop the madness."



America is an occupied state. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) January 22, 2024

Barrett was a one trick pony, abortion. Horrible pick.



This is a disgrace. https://t.co/YoYrqPNGqW — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 22, 2024

The ultra-conservative Supreme Court strikes! https://t.co/JwSxWzraMp — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) January 22, 2024

Unreal, isn't it?

Greg Abbott has the opportunity to do something really cool right now https://t.co/6Zta8HlUfq — Paul Fahrenheidt (@cavkingpaul) January 22, 2024

Stay tuned!

