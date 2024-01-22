Karine Jean-Pierre 'Confused' Why Voters Don't Find Biden Mentally Fit
SCOTUS' 5-4 Ruling Clears Way for Biden Admin to Remove Texas Border Barriers ('WTAF?')

Doug P.  |  3:51 PM on January 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden administration refused to properly secure the southern border, so Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decided his state would just do it themselves.

Naturally the Biden White House was triggered by Texas messing with their obvious goal of letting as many people as possible stroll into the U.S. illegally, and they took it to court.

The Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 in favor of the Biden administration: 

Seriously? Sounds like a victory for the people trying to destroy America. 

The Left applauds when Biden ignores courts but they'll fly into full "threat to democracy" mode if Texas keeps putting up barriers.

Unreal, isn't it?

Stay tuned!

*** 

Karine Jean-Pierre 'Confused' Why Voters Don't Find Biden Mentally Fit
