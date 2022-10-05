Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has actually done a pretty solid job leading his state through Hurricane Ian. That’s not to say it’s been smooth sailing, because Ian has taken property and lives and rebuilding will be a long and difficult — and costly — process. But DeSantis has done well overall, and that’s in spite of all the members of the mainstream media who have been rooting against him.

DeSantis recently criticized those members of the mainstream media over just that, and Ron Filipkowski, the serial lefty troll who has made it his mission in life to “track & report on the right wing” couldn’t believe his ears:

Of course, it’s not just Ron who’s shocked and appalled and disgusted that Ron DeSantis could make such a claim. A whole lotta other liberals are trying to pick their jaws up off the floor while also seething and clutching their pearls:

Trending

Uh, no. He’s just been paying attention to the mainstream media. Since apparently none of these other people have, here are a few reminders of what the MSM have been up to since Hurricane Ian became a threat to Florida:

Media (and prominent liberals) really, really want Hurricane Ian to be the nail in Ron DeSantis’ coffin. And so far it’s not working out in their favor. Ron DeSantis isn’t the bad guy in this scenario.

He’s not wrong.

***

Related:

Politico’s lazy effort to paint Biden critic Ron DeSantis as a hypocrite doubles as ‘propaganda that would make Soviet-era press blush’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hurricane Ianjournalistsliberal medialiberalsmainstream mediamediaMSMRon DeSantisRon Filipkowski