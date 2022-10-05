Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has actually done a pretty solid job leading his state through Hurricane Ian. That’s not to say it’s been smooth sailing, because Ian has taken property and lives and rebuilding will be a long and difficult — and costly — process. But DeSantis has done well overall, and that’s in spite of all the members of the mainstream media who have been rooting against him.

DeSantis recently criticized those members of the mainstream media over just that, and Ron Filipkowski, the serial lefty troll who has made it his mission in life to “track & report on the right wing” couldn’t believe his ears:

Desantis says the “national regime media” was rooting for the hurricane to hit the Tampa area so it would cause maximum destruction and death, which they could use against him politically. pic.twitter.com/qXOJhIaWhR — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2022

Of course, it’s not just Ron who’s shocked and appalled and disgusted that Ron DeSantis could make such a claim. A whole lotta other liberals are trying to pick their jaws up off the floor while also seething and clutching their pearls:

this is insane https://t.co/cWBC01PZ8p — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 5, 2022

That's some Trump-level paranoia right there. https://t.co/vslmdobF0n — Curtis Perfect…Vaccinated as fuck. 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@curtis_perfect) October 5, 2022

The @GovRonDeSantis personal grievance tour continues using his mentor's favorite paranoid defense.

"Why is everybody always picking on me?" — GREG PIEPER 💥 #IndictTheSOB (@pianoman123046) October 5, 2022

Always projection. This is how Republican brains work. Republicans would wish death and destruction to hurt Democrats, just as they’re cheering on recession and higher gas prices and inflation. https://t.co/mVQRF87aaA — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) October 5, 2022

The whiny victimhood, the grandiose narcissism. The paranoid style in DeSantis politics. https://t.co/VQo2A9uUbz — Alfred Spellman (@AlfredSpellman) October 5, 2022

Everything is projection, this is what they would wish for. They can’t imagine a world where people have empathy and genuinely don’t wish death on their opponents for political gain. https://t.co/wDDtjSOVJU — sohmer (@sohmer) October 5, 2022

Lavish paranoia and alt-reich trolling is all they have. https://t.co/QkVtybGoPE — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 5, 2022

This is pure gutter trash thinking here. He sinks to even greater lows. It's trash like this that stirs up their base to just completely hate any single reporter out there. He is all about division & hate. He does nothing to unite. This man doesn't need to be near the White House https://t.co/eeSafN0rBF — Snarkastic Ginger With Shenanigans & Tomfoolery (@The_HistOracle) October 5, 2022

What an unfortunate view of the world.

No one wants anyone hurt.

Republicans are alone in this. — Mazie’s Daisies 🌻 (@MaziesDaisies) October 5, 2022

Agree!! He thinks everyone is as cruel and hateful as he is — Clayspace/Gallery831 (@Clayspace831) October 5, 2022

Uh, no. He’s just been paying attention to the mainstream media. Since apparently none of these other people have, here are a few reminders of what the MSM have been up to since Hurricane Ian became a threat to Florida:

Media (and prominent liberals) really, really want Hurricane Ian to be the nail in Ron DeSantis’ coffin. And so far it’s not working out in their favor. Ron DeSantis isn’t the bad guy in this scenario.

He’s not wrong.

***

Related:

Politico’s lazy effort to paint Biden critic Ron DeSantis as a hypocrite doubles as ‘propaganda that would make Soviet-era press blush’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!