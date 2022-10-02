DeSantis is winning more and more so his haters are more and more unhinged.

Case in point, this mouth breather:

This lack of urgency begins at the top. The Governor, who went to a high school football game Friday night, went 22 hours w out an update. “Facing a dire storm forecast, officials delayed issuing evacuation orders” via @NYTimes https://t.co/DLU2FKfyTH — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) October 1, 2022

Notice the day he was tweeting this …

Classy, right?

Plenty of people were more than happy to correct and call Peter out.

This is false and dishonest. That Friday, the Governor issued a State of Emergency EO that included SW FL as Ian’s path was only beginning to form. Between that time and landfall, @GovRonDeSantis has held 12 press confs and consistently advised to follow local evacuation orders. https://t.co/f4hANbK20n — Lindsey Curnutte 🐊 (@lindseycurnutte) October 1, 2022

False and dishonest.

Notice Peter didn’t acknowledge that he lied.

This is a Governor who, without telling the elections police chief what the purpose of a press conference he was ordered to go to, can fly into one county to announce arrest of misled ex-con voters but he couldn’t fly to SW Florida on Fri or Sat and issue a warning about storm? https://t.co/Mbqna8Kudm — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) October 1, 2022

And he continued babbling on and on.

Because a-holes never let a crisis go to waste, even when DeSantis did (and continues to do) an exceptional job.

… instead he went to a high school football game. The folks in SW FL are @RonDeSantisFL’s people! They worship the guy. He could have been more forceful. He’s doing good w recovery but this is a black mark. https://t.co/whsCN3vakC — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) October 1, 2022

Peter wishes this was a black mark.

Christina Pushaw chimed in:

This is what the NHC predicted last weekend. Landfall in Big Bend and thru Tallahassee. Why would the Governor have flown south to warn of a hurricane hitting St. George’s Island hundreds of miles away? If you predicted the true track when NHC didn’t, why didn’t you warn anyone? pic.twitter.com/JETldMarar — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 1, 2022

Fair question.

I know Xtina is still relatively new to Florida so we’ll excuse her for not grasping the ‘cone of uncertainty’ concept. https://t.co/7678LUcjao — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) October 1, 2022

Oh boy – Peter has gone into full troll mode … we’re going to guess he can’t answer.

You literally said he should have flown to SWFL last weekend to tell people to evacuate there. SWFL was not in the cone. You are a pathetic and disgusting misogynist, and this state is worse off because of you. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 1, 2022

DAMN SON.

Or is your position that the governor should have ordered an evacuation of the entire State of Florida because all of it was in the cone at one time or another? How in the world does that make any sense? I may be “new to Florida” but I know when you’re full of 💩 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 1, 2022

And DAMN SON again.

You’re getting angrier and angrier, Xtina. I’d hate for you to burst a cheekbone. — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) October 1, 2022

Yuck. Just yuck.

Yes, how dare I get angry at you, a disgusting filthy bottom feeder sitting in NYC trying to politicize a fatal disaster in Florida for clicks? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 1, 2022

What she said.

***

***

