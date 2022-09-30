Earlier this week, blue-checked Floridian writer or journalist of whatever and all-around garbage person Lesley Abravanel found a way to use Hurricane Ian to unload on Gov. Ron DeSantis, aka “Ron #DeSadist.”

We already saw how devoid of human emotions, compassion & empathy Ron #DeSadist was after the Surfside tragedy. I hope Florida escapes the brutality of #HurricaneIan because he is not the man for the job in any capacity unless Ian happened to be gay in which case, he'd battle it. — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) September 27, 2022

She seems to have a real beef with Ron DeSantis (and as far as we can tell, it’s a one-way beef, because DeSantis hasn’t ever mentioned her to the best of our recollections). But it’s not just Ron she hates; Lesley’s also apparently got a big problem with the governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, who’s been trying to get the word out about nonprofit Volunteer Florida. Lesley can’t help but notice that Casey DeSantis’ interest in the “shady” charity has been rather “sudden”:

Volunteer Florida, the "charity" the governor's all of a sudden involved wife is hawking, is shady. Bad gateway on web, no one answers phones. Ron brags about the state's huge surplus.He got half a bil for emergencies from POTUS. Do NOT donate to the state.https://t.co/Nb9X7nKIvZ — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) September 30, 2022

Lesley’s just looking out for the people of Florida. Or something.

imagine dunking on a charity with no proof as people are suffering. you are a ghoul. https://t.co/hsH1BTfueu — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 30, 2022

Imagine being this damaged that you've lost your humanity and tell people *not* to donate to a major disaster zone, because politics. https://t.co/Lk20V9HQLV — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) September 30, 2022

Liberals are now begging people to not donate or help Florida. Wow. https://t.co/W3Okzb6Z68 — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) September 30, 2022

Insane. This is insane.

“all of a sudden involved” You’re a despicable person. https://t.co/mkpUrwQw8H — EEE (@EEElverhoy) September 30, 2022

She really is, though.

Web site is working fine. Did it ever occur to you that the site and phones might be getting swamped because the state just got slammed by a major hurricane? There is no such thing as a Leftist who can think. The moment you start thinking is the moment you cease being a Leftist. https://t.co/MBDQzfKfud — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 30, 2022

We still don’t know why Lesley Abravanel has a blue checkmark. Is it because she’s a verified jerk?

What is wrong with you? https://t.co/wGfayrRiXu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 30, 2022

Do you want the short answer or the long answer? Because the short answer and the long answer are basically the same: Lesley Abravanel is a miserable, horrible piece of human excrement.

Aside from casting aspersions on Volunteer Florida purely out of spite, there’s also the emphasis on Casey DeSantis’ “sudden” involvement with the charity. Could there be a reason that Mrs. DeSantis has gotten a lot more involved relatively recently? Think about it, Lesley.

You do realize she had cancer for a while right? — GAGirl1967 has hope for the future!! 🇺🇸 (@Tamzilla_52) September 30, 2022

This time last year, Casey DeSantis was beginning a months-long battle against breast cancer. Now that she is feeling better, and able to be more active, Lesley here thinks it’s classy to take a cheap shot at why she was less active while she was tending to her health. https://t.co/ZwAkZanz5D — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) September 30, 2022

Right. She was just eating bon bons and fighting cancer before You’re disgusting https://t.co/PHg7OG0RhO — Piper Ginny looking for Jackie (@PiperGinny1) September 30, 2022

She had cancer until recently, you absolute clown. https://t.co/PcEMreT20C — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 30, 2022

In case you missed it:

These are the ravings of a horrible human being. https://t.co/fArx2oG5Ax — Skred The Rogue (@SkredTheRogue) September 30, 2022

You are a despicable person — Wind Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) September 30, 2022

True story.

Don’t be a Lesley… be better… it’s a low bar. https://t.co/XvE2LqQ7bk — Joachim Deade (@bossadaguns) September 30, 2022

The lowest of low bars.

Abravanel wants Floridians to die in the hope that it damages DeSantis's reelection changes. Don't let her win. Hurricane relief isn't about politics. To contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund to help those in need, visit https://t.co/77aSmOza0r or text DISASTER to 20222. https://t.co/mhfCb31ecV — max (@MaxNordau) September 30, 2022

