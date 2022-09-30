Earlier this week, blue-checked Floridian writer or journalist of whatever and all-around garbage person Lesley Abravanel found a way to use Hurricane Ian to unload on Gov. Ron DeSantis, aka “Ron #DeSadist.”

She seems to have a real beef with Ron DeSantis (and as far as we can tell, it’s a one-way beef, because DeSantis hasn’t ever mentioned her to the best of our recollections). But it’s not just Ron she hates; Lesley’s also apparently got a big problem with the governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, who’s been trying to get the word out about nonprofit Volunteer Florida. Lesley can’t help but notice that Casey DeSantis’ interest in the “shady” charity has been rather “sudden”:

Lesley’s just looking out for the people of Florida. Or something.

Insane. This is insane.

Trending

She really is, though.

We still don’t know why Lesley Abravanel has a blue checkmark. Is it because she’s a verified jerk?

Do you want the short answer or the long answer? Because the short answer and the long answer are basically the same: Lesley Abravanel is a miserable, horrible piece of human excrement.

Aside from casting aspersions on Volunteer Florida purely out of spite, there’s also the emphasis on Casey DeSantis’ “sudden” involvement with the charity. Could there be a reason that Mrs. DeSantis has gotten a lot more involved relatively recently? Think about it, Lesley.

In case you missed it:

True story.

The lowest of low bars.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Casey DeSantisFloridaHurricane IanLesley AbravanelRon DeSantisVolunteer Florida