In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently wore some white boots. Which is totally hilarious for some reason.

New art installation out in front of the FL Governor’s mansion pic.twitter.com/5Y6HYVE0lW — Sen. Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) October 4, 2022

OK … ?

I'd say this was time/money well spent for a Florida state senator immediately after a natural disaster. https://t.co/k9V5PKd5hM — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 4, 2022

Never mind the fact the joke is supposed to be DeSantis…wore work boots? Ha, loser! https://t.co/brI3BMyKoc — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 4, 2022

You mean you don’t understand why the boots are supposed to be so funny? Congratulations. We’re right there with you. We don’t really get it, either.

So naturally, the fine folks at The Lincoln Project are trying to get in on the sweet like and retweet action before enough people realize that Ron DeSantis isn’t the one who looks like a jackass here:

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/NMIn4RCv1Z — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 4, 2022

How many brain cells do you think they broke to come up with that? Keep in mind that they didn’t have a whole lot to work with.

What did you guys wear to the disaster zones? https://t.co/5TxyH7ywqF — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 4, 2022

They didn’t go to any disaster zones. We know how they feel about poor white people, or poor people in general.

I'm assuming the @ProjectLincoln has their boots on the ground in Florida? https://t.co/1W1TZDLnve — TexasAF (@DillowTalk2) October 4, 2022

Hell no. Never. You know how much The Lincoln Project pays for their boots? With the kinds of donations they rake in, you know they won’t settle for anything less than the best. And you know they won’t settle for anything more than a speck of dust on their footwear.

The Lincoln Project RINOs know nothing about pulling up their bootstraps because they’ve never worked a day in their lives. Leave it to the pros, guys. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 4, 2022

Tell me you haven't done a day's hard work in your life without saying "I haven't done a day's hard work in my life." https://t.co/hX6Q7Y1HCh — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 4, 2022

Message received, Lincoln Project.

These people are the scum of the earth https://t.co/IoszUKPv0b — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 4, 2022

***

