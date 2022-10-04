In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently wore some white boots. Which is totally hilarious for some reason.

OK … ?

You mean you don’t understand why the boots are supposed to be so funny? Congratulations. We’re right there with you. We don’t really get it, either.

So naturally, the fine folks at The Lincoln Project are trying to get in on the sweet like and retweet action before enough people realize that Ron DeSantis isn’t the one who looks like a jackass here:

How many brain cells do you think they broke to come up with that? Keep in mind that they didn’t have a whole lot to work with.

They didn’t go to any disaster zones. We know how they feel about poor white people, or poor people in general.

Hell no. Never. You know how much The Lincoln Project pays for their boots? With the kinds of donations they rake in, you know they won’t settle for anything less than the best. And you know they won’t settle for anything more than a speck of dust on their footwear.

Message received, Lincoln Project.

