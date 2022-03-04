Earlier, we told you about MSNBC’s take on Ron DeSantis telling a group of students that they could take their masks off if they wanted to.

One of the students Gov. DeSantis was caught on a hot mic telling they do not have to wear a mask at his recent indoor press conference speaks out. "It's my right to have my mask on," the student says. https://t.co/UGLqbZUtQI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2022

Townhall’s Guy Benson was one of many who pointed out that MSNBC’s framing was — shall we say? — a bit dishonest.

And the Lincoln Project’s Stuart Steven took some umbrage to that:

Guy, don't defend a grown man in power embarrassing teenagers in public. It's not LOL. It's humiliating. You and I never worked for anyone who acted this way & it shouldn't be tolerated. It's a basic decency test @GovRonDeSantis failed. https://t.co/zr287yBQUd — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) March 4, 2022

Huh.

Not even close imo, but you’re entitled to your interpretation! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 4, 2022

Stuart is indeed entitled to his interpretation, we won’t argue with that.

“You and I never worked for anyone who acted this way & it shouldn’t be tolerated.” Yeah, well, Stu … about that …

You should sit this one out, hoss. https://t.co/0MQdmsAgLs — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 4, 2022

You work for the Lincoln project I’d sit this one out. https://t.co/XyfVzRJuhE — 🌸Lynae🌸 (@lynaem88) March 4, 2022

Dude. Anyone associated with the LP should sit this one out. Yikes https://t.co/b73MnFXJK6 — MagnoliaPeach 💃🏼 (@magnoliapeach) March 4, 2022

Stu should sit this one way, way out.

Probably shouldn't be affiliated with the Lincoln Project and talk about teenagers. In any case, DeSantis said they could take off their masks if they wanted to. I'm sorry this makes you mad. I don't know why, but your behavior makes no sense the last five years anyway. https://t.co/zy25oi2i1k — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 4, 2022

It makes sense if you consider the possibility that Donald Trump broke Stuart Stevens’ brain.

If only that were the worst thing the Lincoln Project had done to young people. Alas.

Speaking of defending a grown man in power embarrassing teenagers, Stuart Stevens works for John Weaver’s Lincoln Project. https://t.co/RZXFjjm8MG — Max (@MaxNordau) March 4, 2022

REMINDER: Stuart Stevens and all the principles at Lincoln Project knew about John Weaver harassing young men for sex and pretended not to. https://t.co/7ti1b4lTjk — RBe (@RBPundit) March 4, 2022

Lincoln Project dude wants you to know teenagers are not to be embarrassed. Presumably other methods work better for grooming. https://t.co/bUBLRdL9Kh — Antepentagenarian (@NerdTeacherDad1) March 4, 2022

The Lincoln Project guys have really, really gotta stop doing this.

