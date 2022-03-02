Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been one of the few state governors in America to remain consistent during the pandemic. DeSantis has proven that the political overreach during Covid-19 that has negatively affected lives and crumbled the economy wasn’t necessary, and the Left hates him for it. The Left also won’t like this reminder from Gov. DeSantis for students at an event at the University of South Florida:

NEW: @GovRonDeSantis annoyed with USF students— "You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous."https://t.co/7j1Pb2hV53 @WFLA pic.twitter.com/ZIOyTHLOh3 — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) March 2, 2022

Desantis to students: "You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/WtP2E1jVA8 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 2, 2022

This is phenomenal. Ron Desantis tells USF kids they don’t have to wear their masks because they don’t do anything and it’s time to stop with all the political theater. pic.twitter.com/o8xGzyKXcV — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2022

Well, there it is!

I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy. https://t.co/oRVwI0dYpq — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 2, 2022

That’s probably difficult for some people to hear because so few politicians have been honest about it.

Libs will say that this is worse than the politicians still forcing 2-year-olds to wear masks in school. https://t.co/ZxcPezsZhH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2022

As you might have guessed, the “masks forever” crowd was incredibly triggered in the replies.

The video itself is interesting. But it is also interesting that it was first amplified into my feed by the governor's spokesperson @ChristinaPushaw. https://t.co/vV2xw4Gbkx — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 2, 2022

Because I want all who follow me to understand that pandemic theater is unnecessary. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 2, 2022

Clearly many are quite afraid that more and more people will come to realize this.

***

