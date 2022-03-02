Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been one of the few state governors in America to remain consistent during the pandemic. DeSantis has proven that the political overreach during Covid-19 that has negatively affected lives and crumbled the economy wasn’t necessary, and the Left hates him for it. The Left also won’t like this reminder from Gov. DeSantis for students at an event at the University of South Florida:

That’s probably difficult for some people to hear because so few politicians have been honest about it.

As you might have guessed, the “masks forever” crowd was incredibly triggered in the replies.

Clearly many are quite afraid that more and more people will come to realize this.

