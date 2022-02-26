Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are among Florida Democrats attempting to slam Gov. Ron DeSantis by claiming he’s not saying and doing enough when it comes to what’s happening overseas:

That says a lot, and not in the way Crist and Fried think:

Trending

Do they even realize they’re unwittingly taking Biden to the woodshed?

Keep on digging, Florida Dems!

And it’s very likely that he’s not going to serve as Florida governor after the election.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christina PushawFloridaGov. Ron DeSantisJoe BidenUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video