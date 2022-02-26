Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are among Florida Democrats attempting to slam Gov. Ron DeSantis by claiming he’s not saying and doing enough when it comes to what’s happening overseas:

We need leaders who will stand up for democracy at home and abroad. Ron DeSantis never will. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) February 26, 2022

Ron DeSantis still hasn’t said a word about Putin invading a free, democratic country, which says everything. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) February 26, 2022

That says a lot, and not in the way Crist and Fried think:

These people are so desperate for a good leader that they are begging for DeSantis to make a strong speech against Putin because they know that Biden is so weak@ChristinaPushaw @MaxNordau @JeremyRedfernFL @kylamb8 @EvanPower pic.twitter.com/re2du7D3rn — Fortified Honk Verdad (@TheVerdadnow) February 26, 2022

Do they even realize they’re unwittingly taking Biden to the woodshed?

Did you forget who the president is, Charlie? You know, the guy who is supposed to be in charge of foreign policy? Where is he these days anyway? https://t.co/pyCu64nmlo — Christina Pushaw #BuckTheCDC 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 26, 2022

Keep on digging, Florida Dems!

Ron Desantis stood up for Democracy when serving honorably in the Navy. He doesn't need to be lectured by Charlie Crist. — Mike Rathbone (@MikeRathbone86) February 26, 2022

FLDems dunking on DeSantis over Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Lqw78TzMMq — Fortified Honk Verdad (@TheVerdadnow) February 26, 2022

Ron DeSantis is veteran. Charlie Crist can’t even apply sunscreen to his face. https://t.co/reWVLcAS5Y — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 26, 2022

Imagine suggesting a veteran doesn’t stand up for and protect our country. Charlie hasn’t served a day in his life. https://t.co/FxLxxWxZNn — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) February 26, 2022

And it’s very likely that he’s not going to serve as Florida governor after the election.

