Jen Psaki’s probably tired of justifying mask mandates, but hey, it still beats trying to explain and defend the Biden administration’s free crack pipe program, right?

REPORTER: "Does the CDC run the risk of becoming irrelevant in the minds of many Americans given that their states are moving along ahead without them?" PSAKI: "I don't think the federal experts on health and medical advice should be irrelevant to Americans…" pic.twitter.com/JWHeV6F05M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2022

Who counts as a “federal expert,” Jen? Do you? Because this doesn’t make a whole lot of sense:

Psaki defends masking toddlers: "There is also a huge chunk of people who still want masks." pic.twitter.com/dbBHZRMUgM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2022

PSAKI: Parents, teachers, and students should still wear a mask in schools regardless of what any state has decided. pic.twitter.com/PVA7puYbEL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2022

CNN's MJ Lee: "Given that the CDC guidelines still remains that masking is recommended in schools, if you are a parent, a teacher, a student living in a state where that is no longer recommended, should you still follow the CDC guidelines?" Psaki: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/EZT6ZVqFXh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

Allow us to present an alternative opinion:

AMERICA: Not only “no,” but, “Hell no!” https://t.co/YWzGhTwLnD — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) February 9, 2022

That is the correct opinion.

Let them make that choice https://t.co/8NStLKXPe9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 9, 2022

These people are insane. The WHO even says this is wrong. https://t.co/MBiFTTKhof — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 9, 2022

Forget it; she’s rolling. Sans mask, of course:

What am I missing here? CDC says "Who Should Wear a Mask?" "indoor" "Fully vaccinated and in an area with substantial or high transmission" Washington DC currently both substantial community spread and high transmission. Why does @PressSec @jrpsaki not wear a mask at briefings? https://t.co/3restTctpc pic.twitter.com/lnYyKjWuoY — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 9, 2022

Where’s your mask, Jen? Or would a muzzle be more suitable?

I know we’re having a lot of curriculum fights and I hate to add to our plates, but maybe we need a requirement about the definitions of banned, mandated, and optional. https://t.co/hPDzIRsd8v — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 9, 2022

Insane, dishonest, insanely dishonest …

This is completely irrelevant, since no one wants to stop anyone from wearing a mask if they choose. https://t.co/ZOp9vbCz5I — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 9, 2022

According to Jen Psaki, that’s exactly what Ron DeSantis has been trying to do:

.@JacquiHeinrich on ending mask mandates: "Why are we not hearing the same messaging criticizing states that are…making these moves like we heard previously with…Ron DeSantis?" Psaki says there's a "distinct difference" b/c he stood "in the way" of people who wanted to mask pic.twitter.com/CeDKJmi4L9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

Oh, shove it, Jen.

What? No he didn't. What in the world is she talking about? https://t.co/6K24ftXlSJ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 9, 2022

Another LIE by @PressSec.

Now the Truth:@GovRonDeSantis DIDN'T stand in the way of people who wanted to mask, he gave freedom of choice. https://t.co/rMGi6OmUIM — Bre * #BidenIsADisaster #BringBackTrump (@BrendaA24168120) February 9, 2022

Lol. This is embarrassing even by her low standards. No one was preventing voluntary masking. https://t.co/x2FI9uAAL2 — Sarge (@Sarge_87) February 9, 2022

This is a lie. Anyone who wants to mask themselves or their children in Florida can, and they always have been able to. https://t.co/DDPc4CAKlM — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 9, 2022

This is an outright lie, that I’m absolutely sure will be ignored by fact checkers. https://t.co/UicfzhDH3A — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) February 9, 2022

Snopes definitely won’t call her out for this.

The Biden admin *supports* federal judges and governors standing in the way of local school districts making their own choices They had the Dept of Education sue to make sure local school districts are forced to mask https://t.co/0jzIKGTIU8 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 9, 2022

They hope we’re that stupid.

These ppl are so pathetic and such jokes my god lmaoooooo https://t.co/tH5nsGal79 — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 9, 2022

Pathetic jokes who are genuinely terrified of Ron DeSantis.

