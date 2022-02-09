Ever since the Free Beacon published Patrick Hauf’s explosive story on the Biden administration’s plans to provide drug addicts with free crack pipes for “racial equity,” the White House has been scrambling to do damage control. They’re probably hoping that — with a little help from their friends at Snopes — they can gaslight their way out of this awkward situation.

HHS panicked after the story was published and claimed it was "blatant misinformation." Then came the fact checks. Then came the social media labels. — Patrick Hauf (@PatrickHauf) February 9, 2022

Let’s check in with Jen Psaki and see how that’s going, shall we?

JACQUI TIME on @PatrickHauf's reporting: "HHS…put out a statement clarifying…reports that crack pipes…would not be part of the safe smoking kits…But can you clarify…were they never a part of the kit? Or were they removed in response to this reporting[?]" pic.twitter.com/RnjRejzViL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

Psaki on @PatrickHauf's @FreeBeacon story about crack pipes: "They were never a part of the kit. It was inaccurate reporting and we wanted to put out information to make that clear." pic.twitter.com/4oUBM9MQQ7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

Yeah, but:

it is not "blatant misinformation" and a career government paper pusher shouldn't be throwing that language around at the press https://t.co/fAFQG25AbG — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 8, 2022

Somebody’s lying, Jen.

.@JacquiHeinrich: "What is in the Safe Smoking kit? Psaki: It "may contain alcohol swabs, lip balm, other materials to promote hygiene and reduce the transmission of diseases like HIV and hepatitis….What we're really talking about…is steps…to address the opioid epidemic" pic.twitter.com/f4hRCtfJTX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

Lip balm! Gotta keep that pucker nice and supple, even when you’re smoking crack.

It's fine, guys. You get Burt's Bees with your crack pipe. https://t.co/m6GSCkOOj2 — Dan Crenshaw's Eyepatch (@DansEyepatch) February 9, 2022

And all this is to fight the opioid epidemic? What?

More Psaki condemning the @FreeBeacon story from @PatrickHauf: "There was inaccurate information out there…This policy is focused on harm reduction strategies, including prioritizing the use of fentanyl test strips and clean syringes…These programs are intended to save lives" pic.twitter.com/qToIEYOrOP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

.@JacquiHeinrich: "[D]oes the administration support any effort then to distribute drug paraphernalia like the crack pipes were were hearing about?" Psaki: "We — the statement makes clear we don't support federal funding, direct or indirect for pipes." pic.twitter.com/AM2QzFiV8c — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

Are we sure that Jen hasn’t been using a crack pipe? Maybe the entire Biden administration has a serious drug problem.

what is in the crack smoking kit https://t.co/0TsngxhIBM — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 9, 2022

C’mon, Jen.

So now the federal government is denying pipes are in the “smoking kits.” More than 48 hours after the story was published. I was previously told by HHS the kits are used to smoke crack. https://t.co/OqKN8V8T0Z — Patrick Hauf (@PatrickHauf) February 9, 2022

As I noted in the story, “smoking kits” have been distributed by local governments in the past. These kits include pipes and other attachments to reduce risk. https://t.co/U56EhVa9zw — Patrick Hauf (@PatrickHauf) February 9, 2022

Patrick Hauf has receipts. Jen Psaki has a tap-dancing routine.

Put that in your crack pipe and smoke it.

Recommended Twitchy Video