Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis put quite a few bees in the media’s bonnet when he told a group of students that they didn’t have to wear their masks around him.

Ron DeSantis just yelled at high school students for wearing maskshttps://t.co/wkiemm2E4O — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 2, 2022

“Yelled.” And bullied!

Ron DeSantis just yelled at students for wearing masks. This is not a leader. This is a bully. A petulant child. Shameful.pic.twitter.com/tu9gyY1DPh — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) March 2, 2022

Are you sure about that, guys? What’s more shameful: Ron DeSantis politely telling kids that they’re free to take off their masks, or pushing a narrative about Ron DeSantis that is easily debunked by watching the video?

This is a brilliant example of how not to start a narrative. The included video clearly shows he didn’t yell and that the mood was light. This is all a desperate reach. https://t.co/bb514X1l6j — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 3, 2022

Lotta desperate reaching going on.

And MSNBC’s getting in on it, too, of course:

One of the students Gov. DeSantis was caught on a hot mic telling they do not have to wear a mask at his recent indoor press conference speaks out. "It's my right to have my mask on," the student says. https://t.co/UGLqbZUtQI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2022

And the story here is … what, exactly?

It wasn’t a “hot mic.” Everyone knew the mics were on and cameras rolling, which is obvious because he turned around and went right into his remarks for the press conference. MSNBC is so desperate. https://t.co/58L7BjJycU — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 4, 2022

“MSNBC is so desperate” would be the perfect slogan for the network. It applies to all their journalists, all their anchors, and all their material.

The ignorance of MSNBC is profound… isn't this tweet and what the student is quoted as saying exactly what DeSantis said? https://t.co/HxT4uf4NiK — tptom1032 (@tptom10321) March 4, 2022

He told them they could leave them on if they want to https://t.co/AhK1YRBiQo — Katie Moon (@katiemoon96) March 4, 2022

Um, ok? DeSantis literally told the group: "If you want to wear it, fine." https://t.co/xGxUY6LEzE — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) March 4, 2022

“If you want to wear it, fine” – Gov. Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/oy8FJ3FqnI — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 4, 2022

DeSantis told those students they could wear their masks IF THEY WANTED TO. Holy crap, how is this still a story? https://t.co/dahXFKdfcu — Jilly Bean (@timewarpdmagnta) March 4, 2022

Do we need to watch the video again?

NEW: @GovRonDeSantis annoyed with USF students— "You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous."https://t.co/7j1Pb2hV53 @WFLA pic.twitter.com/ZIOyTHLOh3 — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) March 2, 2022

Like, if you’re going to frame something a certain way, at least make sure that there’s not readily available evidence that will prove conclusively that you’re lying.

You should question the media’s intentions when they deliberately twist words, take them out of context or cut out important pieces that provide relevance. https://t.co/57pLsoOWYl — Rob (@FSUWarpath) March 4, 2022

lol he told them they could keep them on, but didn’t have to play along with the pointless theater if they didn’t want to. several removed masks, others didn’t. day three of this stupid thing, which doesn’t play they way they think it does https://t.co/3Z4rENu9cL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 4, 2022

The harder they try to make Ron DeSantis look bad, the worse the media come off.

Remember:

The only people who took away anyone's right to choice on masks were the mandate folks. https://t.co/AIf5wop1yx — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 4, 2022

