When it comes to many Democrats talking about Gov. Ron DeSantis reminding some students that they didn’t need to wear masks at an event, the word of the day is “bullying.” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul did just that while trying to throw shade at DeSantis yesterday before being reminded (by DeSantis himself) to check her projection at the door.

In the video, DeSantis said this to some masked students: You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We gotta stop with this Covid theater. So, if you want to wear it, fine. But this is ridiculous.

DeSantis’ reminder to students that the masks do nothing became such an issue (it’s not like there’s anything else going on in the world at the moment) that one Florida TV station — Tampa’s WFLA — conducted an online poll:

POLL: In the video from USF, do you think Governor DeSantis was rude or bullied the students wearing masks? Video: https://t.co/wq38EmQ2s1 @GovRonDeSantis #DeSantis — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 3, 2022

Let’s just say that Florida Dems who were hyperventilating about DeSantis’ comments won’t like these results so far:

Holy backfire!

The 9% who voted “yes” are all journalists https://t.co/nZbCeRSHmg — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 4, 2022

Journalists and maybe Nikki Fried, Gov. Hochul and a few others.

The "grownups are in charge now" crowd are super stabby about someone being the grownup. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) March 3, 2022

Bullying is taking people’s jobs away over a virus that has a 99% survival rate. https://t.co/lKDulqfyq8 — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) March 4, 2022

Bingo! Democrats need to understand that the “bullying” call is coming from inside their own house.

Lol 😂 Check out the vote count in this poll. ❤️ Governor DeSantis https://t.co/vteb7u0njA — Feisty☀️Floridian (@The_Real_Feisty) March 4, 2022

Early look at the Florida governor race. https://t.co/CysCYERqqI — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) March 3, 2022

