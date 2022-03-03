Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who hopes to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, tweeted out this combination Karen and cat meme in an attempt to call him out for pointing out mask theater to some high school students on Wednesday:

In case you missed it, here’s the video that set her — and other libs/journos off:

As governor, I won't bully students. https://t.co/pTLza1gVJ1 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 2, 2022

One, this could be the worst meme we’ve ever seen:

Memeing so bad that the CCP is cringing https://t.co/JsHQcEnfai — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 3, 2022

And, two, how will Gov. Ron DeSantis ever recover from this?

DeSantis shan't ever recover https://t.co/JsHQcEnfai — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 3, 2022

Nikki, stop trying to make Karen happen. It’s not going to happen:

“Ron DeSantis is such a Karen — always the victim, always whining and complaining. It’s so annoying.”

Ron DeSantis is such a Karen — always the victim, always whining and complaining. It’s so annoying. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) January 31, 2022

And:

“Sounds like Dictator Karen wasn’t having much fun at Yale and Harvard so he’s taking it out on the rest of us.”

You can still go to jail for weed in Florida because Ron DeSantis doesn’t like the way it smells!?! Sounds like Dictator Karen wasn't having much fun at Yale and Harvard so he's taking it out on the rest of us.https://t.co/vNScBrUsw1 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) January 26, 2022

But, really, how are they so bad at this?

It is easier for an alligator to cross I-95 at rush hour unharmed than for a Florida Leftist to meme. https://t.co/WPNEMAcehm — Veritas Aequitas Libertas (@Veritas1646) March 3, 2022

She’s also calling DeSantis “the worst governor”:

She’s also attempting to fundraise off of this non-story:

You know what to do. https://t.co/hutfa9IV80 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 2, 2022

Good luck, Nikki. At this point, we doubt she’ll be able to even beat Charlie Crist.

