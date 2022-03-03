OMG, you guys.

Forget Russia invading Ukraine or CRAZY inflation nuking Americans’ wallets all across the country, there is MUCH bigger news in Florida. Hold onto your hats …

Governor Ron DeSantis ACTUALLY told high school kids they could take their masks off. STOP THE PRESSES. Granted, he also told them if they wanted to leave them on that was fine but apparently being honest about the theater that is COVID was somehow the worst thing ever!

Local media took it to a new level of stupid by interviewing this mother CRAZED and angry because her son took his off.

Her ranting without a mask while keeping her son masked up OUTSIDE is really special:

"I took mine off." "Did you feel pressure by the governor to do that?" "A little." This @HillsboroughSch senior's mom says she's very upset and it was "shocking" for Gov. DeSantis to ask her son & the other high school students to take off their masks. https://t.co/JNYeA9dYci pic.twitter.com/W6WZbAOKh8 — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) March 3, 2022

Ugh, that poor kid.

Not only is he likely in trouble for taking it off (because he WANTED TO), but now he has to go on TV and get interviewed about it? C’mon media, we get it, you hate Republicans (especially DeSantis) but this isn’t news.

At all.

"I would tell (the governor) to stop bullying kids." Kevin Brown says Gov. DeSantis had no right to tell his son and the other high school students to take off their masks. His son decided to keep his mask on during the press conference at USF. https://t.co/JNYeA9dYci @WFLA pic.twitter.com/nnBTJNmfQF — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) March 3, 2022

Bullying kids?!

Did these same people say the same to governors MAKING kids mask?!

No words.

“I’m responsible for him and I told him to wear that mask.” Tonight on @WFLA News Channel 8 at 11, a LIVE report on two students (& their parents) responding to Gov DeSantis telling them to take off their 😷 at the start of his news conference in Tampa. https://t.co/G0vW9Qed4f pic.twitter.com/8a4M0Duj0Z — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) March 3, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Big news!

Christina Pushaw with the takedown:

Yeah, he doesn’t look like he was bullied to take it off.

Yeah he looked really upset! 🤣 Total hacks pic.twitter.com/S3l6iHFMuX — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2022

Look at that smile.

Smiles that have been missing for two years now.

Kid is wearing a mask while maskless mom complains about masks. This is the very definition of COVID theater. 😂 https://t.co/EDFVp6YnsY — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 3, 2022

Seriously.

And let’s be honest, she is far more at risk than he is.

This kid is going to say whatever his mom wants him to say. This kid was probably grateful that he could take it off without an adult berating him for doing it. Then he got an earful from mom. — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) March 3, 2022

You be the judge. When maskless mom isn’t around… pic.twitter.com/LKCqXuARmy — Hold2 (@Hold2LLC) March 3, 2022

Yet maskless Mom has no problem with “authority figures” telling her son to wear a mask. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 3, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Statistically speaking, she is at much higher risk, yet she's the one with the mask off. Deep down we all know the kids are glad to be given the freedom back to take the mask off, and asking is not bullying. — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) March 3, 2022

Did you go around and ask the kids & parents who didn't want to wear masks how they felt when politicians forced them to wear one? — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) March 3, 2022

We’re going to guess no, they did not.

Why is the mother maskless? Why is she making her son wear a mask? Optics? It’s not good optics if that’s what she was going for. I bet that young man was feeling a lot more pressure during that interview, then he was earlier with the Governor. — The USA Patrioteer (@USAPatrioteer) March 3, 2022

Talk about undue pressure. Look at his mother in the bottom right hand of the screen the entire time. Kid had better do exactly what she told him to do. And this woman is criticizing DeSantis for bullying. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 3, 2022

"Did you feel pressured to do it?" "ummmm" *Mother proceeds to stare into his very soul.* "A little?" — Gulag Inmate #1776 (@LogosEmulator) March 3, 2022

Why is the boy wearing a mask but his mom isnt? — #HonkHonk HockeyMama (@MNHockeymama) March 3, 2022

My, my, my… Look at all that pressure he felt to take his mask off. I bet I know where all the pressure is coming from. pic.twitter.com/1nPC8Fxjq5 — Grumpy Pict (@SweatimusPrime) March 3, 2022

I notice the mother is not wearing a mask . . . is she making a statement about control? Does he feel pressure from her to wear that mask? — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) March 3, 2022

Clearly, he feels pressure from her.

We’d say you can tell from watching his face but she’s making him cover it for the OUTDOORS interview.

