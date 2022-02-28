We knew Nikole Hannah-Jones had made some crazy claims about historic events (that one about Europe not actually being a continent was a real humdinger), but when you see them all written out in a thread like this?

And you know what’s even scarier is people take this woman seriously.

Suppose that’s what they mean by ‘their truth’? Maybe?

Hey, we don’t know, we just work here.

Look at this:

List of actual historical claims made by 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones: 1. The North was only reluctantly drawn into the Civil War in 1865 2. Europe is not a continent, but a white supremacist social construct. — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) February 28, 2022

White supremacist construct.

Time is a social construct.

Something like that?

3. The 2008 Financial Crisis somehow used obscure finance tactics from the 1830s, meaning it was ultimately caused by slavery. 4. George Washington didn't support the American Revolution until Dunmore's Proclamation- 6 months after he took command of the Continental Army — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) February 28, 2022

The 2008 Financial Crisis was caused by slavery.

K.

Washington didn’t support the Revolution until he’d already been fighting for six months. Huh. You know, you’d think someone close to Nikole would have told her this is really stupid but whatever.

5. South America and Africa were pre-Columbian trading partners, which is how the Aztecs learned how to build pyramids. 6. The atom bomb was dropped on Hiroshima because the US had already spent money developing it and didn't want it to go to waste. — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) February 28, 2022

Soooooo … the Aztecs learned to build the pyramids from who and what now? And America dropped a nuclear weapon on Hiroshima so it didn’t go to waste?

REALLLLLLLLLY?!

7. The US government set off fireworks in New York City in the summer of 2020 as a diversionary tactic to disrupt the BLM movement. — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) February 28, 2022

Yes, it was all a PLOT to disrupt the BLM movement.

TAKE THAT!

a disgusting liar, falsifier of history and hater of human rights https://t.co/IobwJw27R2 — Bianca, fight the abolition of human rights (@Bianca50406170) February 28, 2022

the lie that Europe is not a continent and historically just an tail of Asia is imperialist propaganda promoted by maoists in china and in the west.

that woman is a disgusting hater of human rights and a propagandist for economic systems based on slavery. https://t.co/IobwJw27R2 — Bianca, fight the abolition of human rights (@Bianca50406170) February 28, 2022

There are some real doozies here https://t.co/xOKAGPQBte — Supply Chain Logistics – “Don’t Call Me Shirley” (@E_got_tweets) February 28, 2022

The word ‘doozies’ doesn’t really accurately describe what we’re seeing here.

Crazy.

It’s crazy.

***

