Alexander Vindman. Lying. Yeah, we’re as shocked as you are. Oh, wait. No.

Some things never change.

Case in point:

So this is twice in as many days that @AVindman has pushed fake news. He said yesterday that Kadyrov said in a video he was not sending Chechen forces, when Kadyrov actually said the exact opposite pic.twitter.com/AVJRWd5HvR — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 27, 2022

No way!

But he’s normally such a beacon of truth and fact.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Yeah, sorry.

Too funny.

Not sure it does US authority on the crisis to have former senior officials share completely unsubstantiated reports based on random crap floating around the internet. Gerasimov took orders from Putin on TV hours ago https://t.co/G0dJkHy10u — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 27, 2022

Random crap floating around the internet.

That’s not a nice thing to call Vindman.

Ahem.

I know the table is very long but Gerasimov is at the far end there pic.twitter.com/RIEXwBMQDF — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 27, 2022

WHOA! SAY IT AIN’T SO!

This guy was supposed to be the state department expert on Ukraine and he’s clueless. — Eric (@MccoskerEric) February 28, 2022

He’s a social media clout chaser. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 27, 2022

Just like his wife. Yup.

Vindman hardly fits the bill for “senior official.” He’s much more important to himself than to anyone in the know. — Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) February 27, 2022

LOL. He wasn't and isn't a former "senior" official. But, great humor! — #WillNotComply‼️Colorado Patriot 🔴 🇺🇸 (@redco2012) February 27, 2022

He also claimed yesterday that Kadyrov was withdrawing from the war, which was obviously bullshit. — Karim Zidan | كريم زيدان (@ZidanSports) February 28, 2022

Obviously.

That clown has really covered himself in glory, hasn't he? The perfect example of US meddling that gets other people killed while failing at whatever mission he had. — Inimitable Spongeworthy, a Minor Deity (@spongeworthy2) February 28, 2022

Vindman is a resistance hero. Clueless morons really and truly think he did something worthwhile to stop the orange man.

they got lucky when he didn’t go run their military — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) February 27, 2022

I think this is Vindman’s actual job: to push fake news. He’s done it before, he’ll continue to do it🤮 — MyNameWasBanjo (@Banjo91343748) February 27, 2022

Hey, when you’re good at something … profit?

*eye roll*

