Oh look, Richard Marx must be desperate for some attention again. He sort of reminds us of Alyssa Milano, who gained popularity in the 80s, faded out of the public eye for decades, and is now trying to make a name for themselves by tweeting really and truly stupid things about politics hoping the younger generation will see them as some great political mind.

While the rest of us born before 1990 just point and laugh at them.

Case in point:

Let’s be real friendly here, Dick wouldn’t know an actual patriot if one fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Oh, and his throwing in CRT like he has any clue whatsoever what that means is hilarious.

And pathetic.

Hoooold on to the niiiiight.

Yeah, you know, not exactly deep and thought-provoking.

But it sounds nice in an elevator.

It looks like Richard saw a bunch of stupid tweets from people he thinks are smart and put them all in one seriously stupid tweet.

Speaking of an actual patriot, yup.

Oof.

So does that make Biden a traitor?

And trolling for relevance.

Sad, ain’t int?

***

