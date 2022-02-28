Oh look, Richard Marx must be desperate for some attention again. He sort of reminds us of Alyssa Milano, who gained popularity in the 80s, faded out of the public eye for decades, and is now trying to make a name for themselves by tweeting really and truly stupid things about politics hoping the younger generation will see them as some great political mind.

While the rest of us born before 1990 just point and laugh at them.

Case in point:

To those of us who are ACTUAL patriots, it is and has always been crystal clear. If you’re a white nationalist…if you’re praising Putin…if you’re against CRT…if you want to make it harder for POC to vote…if you defend January 6…you are a traitor and an enemy of democracy. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) February 26, 2022

Let’s be real friendly here, Dick wouldn’t know an actual patriot if one fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Oh, and his throwing in CRT like he has any clue whatsoever what that means is hilarious.

And pathetic.

I'm not, I'm not, I am, I don't and I don't. Sorry simpleton, but nothing fits into your 2D worldview. I did love your work with Joe Walsh tho. — Cranky "Yippee Kyiv MF" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) February 26, 2022

You’re no Patriot if you’re a closet socialist or communist so GFY — Diane B (@dmb1031) February 27, 2022

This is just word vomit. Stick to banal song lyrics. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 27, 2022

Hoooold on to the niiiiight.

Yeah, you know, not exactly deep and thought-provoking.

But it sounds nice in an elevator.

Love how you casually threw in CRT. Something we’ve all been told isn’t happening, yet you felt compelled to say it. So if you are against teaching children that they are to blame for events that happened over 100 years ago, then you are a “traitor and an enemy of democracy”? — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) February 27, 2022

Watching useful idiots like you pushing this propaganda is hilarious.

Not wanting your kids to be taught that they’re evil due to their skin color isn’t ‘white nationalism’ and no one who is legally allowed to vote is being suppressed.

We live in a republic, not a democracy, btw. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) February 27, 2022

Please let me offer my condolences for the parasite infesting your brain. The damage appears to be extensive and irreversible. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 28, 2022

Gosh, Richard. That’s a whole lot of meaningless talking points with no basis in reality. Stop regurgitating the BS you inhale in Rich Lefty Land. Maybe go out. Meet regular people. Learn things. Until then, zip it. — Kate (@kateinva) February 27, 2022

Now that’s a lot of cliches. Get the feeling you don’t think much about what you … think. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) February 28, 2022

It looks like Richard saw a bunch of stupid tweets from people he thinks are smart and put them all in one seriously stupid tweet.

This is a DD 4, an enlistment form for the US Armed Forces…have you signed one? No? Then sit down and shut up with your false patriotism schtick. pic.twitter.com/a7Etke9VWT — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) February 27, 2022

Speaking of an actual patriot, yup.

Ukraine is taking volunteers, saddle up. — Adam Piersen (@AdamPiersen) February 27, 2022

Thankfully, pop stars don't decide who is and who is not a traitor. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) February 27, 2022

Who are you, confused and moronic internet rando? — Brandon Letsgo 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@E__Strobel) February 27, 2022

I don't know where think you get the moral authority to tell anyone how to be patriotic, but posts like this are the least democratic or patriotic thing you could say. — NDencodarlin (@dencodarlin01) February 27, 2022

Oof.

So does that make Biden a traitor?

You have ascended to the level of superidiot. Apex level superidiot. — not important enough to govern (@MarkMazman) February 27, 2022

You’re what the left calls, a useful idiot. — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) February 27, 2022

And trolling for relevance.

Sad, ain’t int?

***

