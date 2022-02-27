Biden just sucks more and more.

But you knew that.

This is especially funny after Biden claimed Americans are just too depressed after COVID to realize what an amazing job he’s been doing for them.

If only we weren’t all super sad after the pandemic we would be super happy that our gas and bacon have almost tripled in cost.

Trending

How to spin a really horrible poll to look only sorta horrible.

Yay team ABC.

Zuck can have him.

Right?

We’re shocked that many people think he’s doing a decent job.

Indeed they are.

***

