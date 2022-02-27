Biden just sucks more and more.

But you knew that.

SINKING JOE: A majority of Americans think Joe Biden is weak, untrustworthy, and has the mental sharpness of a bowl of jello. pic.twitter.com/dhjRkiMHNZ — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 27, 2022

This is especially funny after Biden claimed Americans are just too depressed after COVID to realize what an amazing job he’s been doing for them.

If only we weren’t all super sad after the pandemic we would be super happy that our gas and bacon have almost tripled in cost.

Someone really had to go out of their way to structure the story like this. — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) February 27, 2022

How to spin a really horrible poll to look only sorta horrible.

Yay team ABC.

The Facebook president — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) February 27, 2022

Zuck can have him.

I can't believe that many people approve of anything he's done — george (@george80942924) February 27, 2022

Right?

We’re shocked that many people think he’s doing a decent job.

Indeed they are.

***

