When a dumb tweet is so dumb it can dumbly speak for itself and we can post without saying much?

Now THAT is Twitchy fodder:

Flabbergasted. Speechless. Just absolutely taken out pic.twitter.com/G81NQqtIDo — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV3) February 26, 2022

Told you.

Really dumb.

Did you cringe just a little reading that?

We did.

This website is free — Joe Mail (@P0stJ0) February 26, 2022

Crazy, right?

Nationalism is when you would prefer to stay in your established community and neighborhood — Alison Flynn (@argyre42) February 27, 2022

Who knew not wanting to give up your country to the Russians makes you a nationalist?

Heh.

Screaming "4 is a prime number" and arguing with anyone that disagrees in the hopes that someone will educate me and help me better understand prime numbers. pic.twitter.com/N9qcFtwmw6 — Jack Govier (@jack_govier) February 26, 2022

Shocked there hasn’t been an argument made about pineapple on pizza yet.

Yep. Sometimes you just have to sit back & take it in — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV3) February 26, 2022

But do you?

Do you REALLY?

Woof.

The year is 2030. Vladimir Putin has occupied every spot on earth with the exception of Cathy Reisenwitz's apartment, where several billion people are now crowded. The queue for the bathroom can get quite long, but overall it's a stunning victory over nationalism. — Thomas Stern 🇺🇦 (@thmstern) February 26, 2022

So we went to look at her timeline and it’s a mess.

I don’t mind looking stupid. But my tweet was callous. I was looking at the situation from an extremely self-centered and privileged position as never having been displaced or really fearing it. I hope to be both better informed and to show more empathy in the future. — Cathy Reisenwitz (12/100 sketches) (@CathyReisenwitz) February 27, 2022

Alrighty then.

You have a tattoo that says I own me, and suggested everyone in Ukraine give up their land and possessions?? 😆😆… 😂😂…. 🤣🤣🤣…… 😭😭😭 — Foxy von Reddd (@FoxyvonReddd) February 27, 2022

Oh the irony.

***

