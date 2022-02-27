Trump hasn’t been president in over a year … and they still can’t quit him.

Granted, crazy doesn’t ever really quit but still.

Watch this hot mess:

TRUMP IS A SUPER VILLAIN AND PLAYING EVIL 12-D CHESS AND EVEN THOUGH PUTIN INVADED BEFORE TRUMP AND NOW AFTER HIM SOMEHOW THIS IS ALL TRUMP’S FAULT AND REEEEEEEE.

Yikes-ville, population HER.

Trump sent weapons to Ukraine.

Obama sent them blankets.

C’mon.

They need to keep blaming Trump because Biden’s entire presidency is a dumpster fire of awful and it’s only getting worse.

SNL could learn a thing or two.

The answer is no, no they do not.

And if they do, they need to fire them and hire new ones.

This is an insult to next-level crazy.

***

