Trump hasn’t been president in over a year … and they still can’t quit him.

Granted, crazy doesn’t ever really quit but still.

Watch this hot mess:

Sarah Kendzior: "Trump was installed as the president of the United States in order to weaken the alliances that were preventing Putin from achieving his goals. Alliances like NATO, our relationship with our European partners…with Ukraine." https://t.co/NNbYfcd8j8 pic.twitter.com/v2NS19oBSS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 27, 2022

TRUMP IS A SUPER VILLAIN AND PLAYING EVIL 12-D CHESS AND EVEN THOUGH PUTIN INVADED BEFORE TRUMP AND NOW AFTER HIM SOMEHOW THIS IS ALL TRUMP’S FAULT AND REEEEEEEE.

Yikes-ville, population HER.

This is 100% false. Trump left NATO much stronger than it was when he first became president, which is bad for Putin. Trump wanted Europe to be less reliant on Russian energy exports, which is bad for Putin. Stop lying to people. — David Hamilton (@Hamilton4TX) February 27, 2022

Trump sent weapons to Ukraine.

Obama sent them blankets.

C’mon.

Weaken, like getting NATO countries to pay their obligations for defense, the defense of Europe primarily? Stop blathering about Trump when the problem is the frail old man in the White House. Spinning an alternative reality only serves those in your bubble. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 27, 2022

They need to keep blaming Trump because Biden’s entire presidency is a dumpster fire of awful and it’s only getting worse.

Hey @msnbc, Tell everyone you dont do research without saying you don't do research. — Brian's not NOT licking toads (@SloppyRosco) February 27, 2022

This is so far-fetched that I kept looking for the opening credits. There is still a lot of truth to disseminate about Burisma and its founder, and his role during the Ukrainian conflict in 2013-2014 as a government official. — Rhett (@bulippishard) February 27, 2022

As purely an entertainment network, MSNBC is knocking it out of the park! — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) February 27, 2022

SNL could learn a thing or two.

The answer is no, no they do not.

And if they do, they need to fire them and hire new ones.

Your account needs to be flagged for spreading misinformation. I mean, seriously, you're not a legitimate news organization. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) February 27, 2022

Biden and Dems continue working for Putin even this weekhttps://t.co/ktTTI4SFM9 — DennisDeeUSA – Don't blame me. I voted Trump (@DennisDeeUSA1) February 27, 2022

Wow … MSNBC becomes Alex Jones? To all the regular Americans who don’t care about your political party more than country we are in big trouble. China & Russia are going to hit Biden hard because of the woke culture like it or not it looks weak. — Tasty Media ❄️ (@mediachecker) February 27, 2022

This is next level crazy. https://t.co/ED2XvlzlBy pic.twitter.com/JXzpEa81aP — 10 things I Kate about You (@kilomikealpha77) February 27, 2022

This is an insult to next-level crazy.

