Elon Musk has stepped up to make sure Ukrainians can continue communicating during the unprovoked Russian invasion of their country.

It’s always interesting to see how private industry responds versus government.

From ktla.com:

A call for help from a Ukraine official on Saturday ended with Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk sending SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet service to the recently invaded country. While Ukrainians deal with Russian invasion on their streets, the combat has also knocked out much of the country’s connectivity.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” Musk tweeted Saturday. The move came in response to an earlier tweet from Ukraine vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

They asked for help, they got it.

More terminals en route.

This is awesome.

But sure, Democrats, spend more time complaining about Elon’s taxes.

This is all so damn cool.

Again, what private industry can do versus big government.

