Elon Musk has stepped up to make sure Ukrainians can continue communicating during the unprovoked Russian invasion of their country.

Elon Musk activates Starlink internet service in Ukraine. Will allow Ukrainians to use for free to keep communications going during invasion.https://t.co/4a1Zrv8vaq — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) February 27, 2022

It’s always interesting to see how private industry responds versus government.

From ktla.com:

A call for help from a Ukraine official on Saturday ended with Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk sending SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet service to the recently invaded country. While Ukrainians deal with Russian invasion on their streets, the combat has also knocked out much of the country’s connectivity. “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” Musk tweeted Saturday. The move came in response to an earlier tweet from Ukraine vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

They asked for help, they got it.

@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

More terminals en route.

This is awesome.

I started admiring you more when you turned power back on at the Children’s hospital in Puerto Rico after it was hit by a hurricane. Today that admiration has doubled. Thank you, you are awesome! — Yogesh 🇮🇳 (@namesakeyogi) February 26, 2022

Real life superhero! — ElenaRGV (@RgvElena) February 26, 2022

But sure, Democrats, spend more time complaining about Elon’s taxes.

This is super amazing. Thank you for being on the right side of history at this moment. 🇺🇦 — 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) February 26, 2022

that is badass — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 27, 2022

Legend. — Rob Gryn (@Rob_Gryn) February 27, 2022

Let’s do more — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) February 27, 2022

Thank you @elonmusk 🙏. If more terminals are needed, I'm sure many of your subscribers are willing and able to bring ours in. I am. Everyone I know with a Starlink terminal are also willing! Some of us are not far from the borders. Can also deliver to embassies and consulates — 尹天熾 – A.K.A. RandyVegetables (@RandyVegetables) February 26, 2022

This is all so damn cool.

Legend!! That's the speed we are asking from UN, US, EU, NATO! — Amogh Mishra 🇺🇦 (@MishraAmogh) February 26, 2022

Again, what private industry can do versus big government.

***

Related:

Biden blaming Americans for being ‘too depressed from COVID’ to realize he’s made things SOOO much better for them goes SO wrong

‘This SATIRE’? WaPo’s attempt to blame Ukraine for screwing up Biden’s ‘ready to surge’ economy FAILS on so many embarrassing levels

AWKWARD: Eric Swalwell claims Fox News viewers AGREE with him BUT video of their comments PAINFULLY proves otherwise (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video