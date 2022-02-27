Sorry, Americans. Biden thinks it’s your fault you’re not happier paying nearly $5 a gallon for gas, watching your electric bills double, and fighting to keep food on your tables. Apparently, we’re all just too depressed from COVID to realize how much better our lives are under the geriatric puppet in the White House.

He really said this out loud.

Watch:

Phenomenal negative psychological impact.

And he thinks it’s COVID’s fault.

Wow.

Pretty sure it’s a combination of everything his sh*tshow presidency has unleashed on this country – it’s no coincidence this guy’s ratings are not even in the toilet, but under it.

That’s a fair question.

It’s almost as if they found a gif of exactly how this editor looks this morning reading that tweet.

That adequately sums it up.

No, Biden, it’s not us. It’s DEFINITELY you.

