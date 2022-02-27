Sorry, Americans. Biden thinks it’s your fault you’re not happier paying nearly $5 a gallon for gas, watching your electric bills double, and fighting to keep food on your tables. Apparently, we’re all just too depressed from COVID to realize how much better our lives are under the geriatric puppet in the White House.

He really said this out loud.

Watch:

Biden claims he's made things better but people are “psychologically” unable to "feel happy." pic.twitter.com/AxgSGBvgZa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 26, 2022

Phenomenal negative psychological impact.

And he thinks it’s COVID’s fault.

Wow.

Pretty sure it’s a combination of everything his sh*tshow presidency has unleashed on this country – it’s no coincidence this guy’s ratings are not even in the toilet, but under it.

WTF — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 26, 2022

That’s a fair question.

pic.twitter.com/2gdPunf1aU — Smoke yer Pipe if ya got it! (@Jlisa42067) February 27, 2022

It’s almost as if they found a gif of exactly how this editor looks this morning reading that tweet.

Biden has dementia and can't form coherent sentences. Bless his heart. — Hollywood Resistance (@BettinaVTX) February 26, 2022

lol ok — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) February 27, 2022

Feelings- nothing more than feelings – trying to forget my lalalalala!!!! — bdjcink.nft🏞 (@tjtooth2) February 26, 2022

This dudes out left field with a hockey stick rn — andrew pro (@yaaadiiiggg) February 26, 2022

GFY — Zacarias 🦚 👈 (@ZackMilwee) February 26, 2022

It's not me It's you approach — Barry Spencer (@BarrySp11845046) February 26, 2022

The level of denial, fantasy and deceit necessary for this i d i o t to keep talking is staggering. — RespectfullyDisagree (@RDisagree) February 27, 2022

How has he made things better? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 26, 2022

This is beyond stupid. — G Mall (@GmallG) February 27, 2022

Things they tell him to say — Hector Barrera (@hector_jbarrera) February 26, 2022

This has got to be a joke!! — Beau Vaughn (@ChiBandits) February 26, 2022

Holy crap. — M.D. Stone (@MD_2907) February 27, 2022

That adequately sums it up.

No, Biden, it’s not us. It’s DEFINITELY you.

***

