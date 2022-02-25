It’s as if Eric Swalwell is getting dumber in real-time.

All Fox News did was report on Eric ‘floating the idea’ of kicking Russian students out of US universities …

Eric Swalwell floats kicking Russians out of US universities in retaliation to Putin invading Ukraine https://t.co/q5YLizP8DP — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 24, 2022

And he thinks they’re trying to own him? What now?

Sharing footage of the Chinese-spy-banging representative farting on national television is owning him. Reporting on his stupid ideas is just that, reporting.

Unless he knows his idea is stupid.

When Fox *News* thinks they’re owning me but the comments section agrees with me. Looks like they miscalculated America. We don’t root for Russia. You bet wrong. https://t.co/rBmSaLPEja — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 25, 2022

Note, nobody is rooting for Russia.

We’ve been looking for someone to drag over it … and no. And sure, Eric has spent five years now pushing hoaxes about Russia and Trump but this is getting just sad at this point. Dude needs to move on.

Oh, and his claim that Fox News viewers agree with him?

Watch this.

HOOBOY, the receipts don’t exactly support Eric’s claim.

‘Eric could break wind on them’ is maybe our fave.

Daddy, what did you do during the Russian invasion of Ukraine? I tweeted about Fox news. — ZONTAR (@coredemar) February 25, 2022

You slept with a Chinese spy. Hush. No one sensible trusts you. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 25, 2022

Fox doesn’t need to own you, China already does. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) February 25, 2022

Ouch.

Russians are far more loyal on the whole to the United States than Chinese exchange students. An estimated one-third of Chinese exchange students are CCP spies, according to a high-ranking Chinese counter-intel defector. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 25, 2022

Did you even read the article, Eric? There is nothing but statement of facts there, as a news organization should do. What an idgit… — Will Not Comply (@estbom) February 25, 2022

Why don't we just round em up and put them in camps like we did to Japanese in WWII? (Eye roll) You're an idiot. Plus do you think Putin would give a damn about college students? The billionares in Russia who just lost fortunes can't even convince him. Again, you're an idiot. — KayS (@SauersKays) February 25, 2022

What is your precise reasoning for expelling every single Russian student from every single US university, Representative? — martin509 (@martin509984) February 25, 2022

Okay but like… don’t punish random Russian students because of this, man. Cmon. — Clint of the Laughing Tree (@clintw) February 25, 2022

So, you’re suggesting holding Russian students in America responsible for geopolitical events and using them as bargaining chips, and you’re bragging about it to look tough on Twitter? Very cool, very brave, sir. — Blake Baxter (@bbax2) February 25, 2022

We should kick representatives out of congress who sleep with Chinese spies — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) February 25, 2022

And fin.

***

Related:

Looks like SOMEONE’S taking advantage of those free crack pipes: Dems PRAISE Biden for uniting the world against Putin and ROFL

HELL YES! CNN asks former Ukrainian President Poroshenko ‘how long can you hold out’ and his answer kicks SO much a*s (watch)

How do those boots TASTE?! Blue-check ‘free-thinking’ populist telling Ukraine ‘not to fight back’ against Putin does NOT go well, like at all

Recommended Twitchy Video