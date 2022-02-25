While Biden babbles on about sanctions that really don’t mean much since they don’t actually include RUSSIAN ENERGY, former Ukrainian president, Poroshenko, is fighting for his country. This interview on CNN is pretty damn epic.

Watch:

“How long do you think you can hold out?” “Forever.” Former Ukrainian President @poroshenko takes up a Kalashnikov rifle alongside civilian defense forces as he speaks to @JohnBerman from the streets of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/jxGl6BKgZR — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2022

We especially like how he ‘takes up’ the rifle alongside civilian defense forces. Putin may have underestimated just how willing Ukrainians are to fight and sadly even die to protect their country.

‘How long do you think you can hold out?’

‘Forever.’

Boom.

A heroic man,and a poignant speech that will be remembered!God bless the Ukraine and all the people on earth from harm and anger. — Reverend Jimmy Quayle III (@IiiReverend) February 25, 2022

Oh my heart 💔 — Tersiab (@Tersia8) February 25, 2022

Ours too.

Amazing! God Bless! — Storm Comin'? Hatchet Comin'! (@notmirealnam456) February 25, 2022

True leadership. Amazing! — Daniel E Salazar (@Pharma_Pro) February 25, 2022

Not something we’re seeing a whole lot of locally, unfortunately.

***

