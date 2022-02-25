While Biden babbles on about sanctions that really don’t mean much since they don’t actually include RUSSIAN ENERGY, former Ukrainian president, Poroshenko, is fighting for his country. This interview on CNN is pretty damn epic.

Watch:

We especially like how he ‘takes up’ the rifle alongside civilian defense forces. Putin may have underestimated just how willing Ukrainians are to fight and sadly even die to protect their country.

‘How long do you think you can hold out?’

‘Forever.’

Boom.

Ours too.

Not something we’re seeing a whole lot of locally, unfortunately.

***

