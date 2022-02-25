As Twitchy editors, we see the best of the best, the funniest of the funny, and of course, the worst of the worst.

Guess which one of those ‘categories’ this hot mess falls in.

Telling Ukraine to just give their country up to Russia.

Wow.

Let it go.

Give up.

Wow again.

Her rationale?

Use democracy in the future? How TF are they supposed to use democracy against Russia in the future?

FFS.

Trending

This is an insult to sad and pathetic ‘things’.

We tried to imagine it but our heads started to hurt.

Welcome to Twitter, where EVERYONE tries really hard to out-bad one another’s bad takes.

This. ^

Yeah yeah, usually we’re giving Tom a hard time but for the first time in many years he said something we agree with.

Hey man, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Fair question.

***

Related:

‘Blocks responses, STILL gets dragged!’ Brian Stelter being REALLY excited about horrors of war bumping CNN’s ratings BACKFIRES spectacularly

Adults are back in charge! SUPER-genius Biden spent 3 months trying to get China to help stop Russia, guess what China did INSTEAD

BREAKING: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for SCOTUS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaKim IversonPopulistPutinRussiaUkrainewar

Recommended Twitchy Video