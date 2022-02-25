As Twitchy editors, we see the best of the best, the funniest of the funny, and of course, the worst of the worst.

Guess which one of those ‘categories’ this hot mess falls in.

Telling Ukraine to just give their country up to Russia.

Wow.

Ukraine shouldn’t fight back. No one should. Let it go. — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) February 25, 2022

Let it go.

Give up.

Wow again.

Her rationale?

If Ukraine fights back it will be devastating and the outcome won’t be any different. They can’t fight Russia on this, no one can. Best to let it go for now and use democracy in the future. Don’t kill yourselves. Seriously. — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) February 25, 2022

Use democracy in the future? How TF are they supposed to use democracy against Russia in the future?

FFS.

What a sad and pathetic thing to say https://t.co/X7B2LJ95XC — joshua (@joshyboyV2) February 25, 2022

This is an insult to sad and pathetic ‘things’.

Imagine being this ignorant and dense 🖕🏽 https://t.co/QlQCsElzje — DutchessPrim (@dutchessprim) February 25, 2022

We tried to imagine it but our heads started to hurt.

I’ve been told to question everything. So my question is: why do you have such a bad take? https://t.co/NntnlylVBj — David Del Grande (@TorontoDDG) February 25, 2022

Welcome to Twitter, where EVERYONE tries really hard to out-bad one another’s bad takes.

Privilege quickly turns to evil when you use it to tell others to submit https://t.co/NzroP523k6 — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) February 25, 2022

This. ^

Imagine telling people to just "Give Up" https://t.co/z0M2DNoab8 — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) February 25, 2022

I have no idea who this is, but I will think of people like her as "Russian warship" now and with the same answer. https://t.co/qvhiTsW1L7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 25, 2022

Yeah yeah, usually we’re giving Tom a hard time but for the first time in many years he said something we agree with.

Hey man, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

I’ve seen a lot of dumb tweets the last few days but this is certainly in the top five https://t.co/6KdfZQ9uFG — Jason Ezzell (@AgingHipsterr) February 25, 2022

Imagine telling people to just "Give Up" https://t.co/z0M2DNoab8 — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) February 25, 2022

Just let the dictators win everything will be ok says very serious person with rotten sardines for brains. https://t.co/Qyw1UOq7Fo — MT Greene's Llama 🇺🇲🦙 (@GreenesLlama) February 25, 2022

Hey Kim what do Putin’s boots taste like? https://t.co/w17oK5J2d2 — 🌐Tristan Langford 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@Langford21) February 25, 2022

Fair question.

***

Related:

‘Blocks responses, STILL gets dragged!’ Brian Stelter being REALLY excited about horrors of war bumping CNN’s ratings BACKFIRES spectacularly

Adults are back in charge! SUPER-genius Biden spent 3 months trying to get China to help stop Russia, guess what China did INSTEAD

BREAKING: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for SCOTUS

Recommended Twitchy Video