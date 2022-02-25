Someone should probably tell Brian Stelter that popping a chubby because a bunch of people watched the horrors of war on CNN is not a great look for any so-called journalist or pundit. We get it, Brian feels like they’re losing relevance (he blames YouTube and TikTok and not their crap reporting, which is adorbs) but claiming ’emergencies’ help their ratings … yeah, that sucks, even for him.

The past 24 hours are a reminder that consumers in an era of YouTube and TikTok still gravitate to trusted, established news outlets during emergencies. They "know where to go," so to speak. And television coverage is essential. https://t.co/qRDt82p4S0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2022

This is pretty damn ghoulish, Tater.

Sorry, Brian.

Oh, and he either knew it was eff’d up or figured it out when people started dragging TF out of him, because he blocked/disabled replies from anyone he does not follow.

Brave, eh?

War is good for circulation Remember the Maine https://t.co/GkbE6DwHJz — Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) February 25, 2022

I can't imagine why Brian wants us to be involved in this….. https://t.co/DFnuhgmsiq — Ben OSullivan (@MargerineMagpie) February 25, 2022

Yea, ratings are the important thing right now. https://t.co/U4XZ0fcvFL — VARout Cockerel (@CoysRtr) February 25, 2022

Super important.

SEE GUYS?! WE’RE STILL IMPORTANT!

Pathetic.

So the only things that get your ratings out of the toilet are war and Trump. That explains a lot of your “reporting” https://t.co/M55k2zkWI0 — Elrond Swanson (@jollygoat) February 25, 2022

Don’t it?

"I am very important. Please remember this. Please remember how important I am." https://t.co/cSAT214OrW — WokeAssPerson (WAP), blocked by Joy Reid and Kendi (@Woke_Ass_Person) February 25, 2022

PLEASE BELIEVE ME.

This is @CNN. Only people who tater follows can reply. So much for openness huh @brianstelter https://t.co/zt4kQHHeOl — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) February 25, 2022

Turns off replies like a coward https://t.co/57LQ6gmjF9 — Dot (@nonaggressionpc) February 25, 2022

What an odd admission that COVID isn't an emergency https://t.co/xhXQePBdTX — Libertarian Party Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) February 25, 2022

Whoa … good catch.

Blocked the mentions and still got ratio’d. https://t.co/epQR14OUSZ — Hunter Freeman (@hfreem14) February 25, 2022

It’s funny because honestly, disabling responses is almost worse. People will just ‘quote-tweet’ you which means more people see the response and then show up on your timeline to mock you for being a coward PLUS the crappy tweet.

Better to either not disable the responses or even tweet it all.

Brian Stelter, according to him the face of trusted news, has turned off replies because he’s tired of people calling him a liar. https://t.co/YBLbbi6SVN — Matt (@tandog421) February 25, 2022

See what we mean?

***

Related:

Adults are back in charge! SUPER-genius Biden spent 3 months trying to get China to help stop Russia, guess what China did INSTEAD

BREAKING: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for SCOTUS

‘Are you STUPID or something?!’: The Hill calling Russia invading Ukraine a ‘defining moment’ for the Republican Party BACKFIRES

Recommended Twitchy Video