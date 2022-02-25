Stop trying to make ‘Biden is a great leader’ happen, Democrats, because it’s NOT happening. Yesterday, when a reporter asked him point-blank if Russia would lob a nuclear bomb at America he said he didn’t know, and he smiled and laughed.

He’s like a Democratic animatronic and the wiring is totally fried out.

But hey, you Democrats … you do you.

President Biden is bringing the world together against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. This is what leadership looks like. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 25, 2022

And we’ll just continue to point and laugh at you.

You are obviously high and in need of an intervention. — Great Plains Girl (@HeartlandRaised) February 25, 2022

Obviously.

Wink wink, nudge nudge.

You're supposed to give them away, not use them. pic.twitter.com/qJmry5G5Uw — Scott (@LibertyScott63) February 25, 2022

Heh.

Ukranians may have something to say about that. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 25, 2022

They may indeed.

I’m not sure what drugs you’re on, but you must be really, really high right now. — Jamie Hale (@RichmondWahoo) February 25, 2022

We’re pretty sure this is the ‘permanent’ state of the Democratic Party these days.

Oof.

This is one of the creepiest damn gifs of Biden out there … because it’s far more accurate than anyone wants to admit.

Congratulations. This is your best clown tweet yet. — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) February 25, 2022

Four years of peace under the previous leadership… Maybe a mean tweet or two. But costs of living were pleasant. The world was safer. And peace treaties were signed. — Michael R (@BoiseYankeeGuy) February 25, 2022

China literally stabbed the muppet in the back. #WorstPresidentEver — NC Momma (@KettleCorn1234) February 25, 2022

Yes, yes they did.

Double and triple ouch.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is BECAUSE of Joe Biden’s weakness just like it was in 2014 when Barack Obama occupied the White House. You people aren’t leaders, you’re a menace to the United States and the world. — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) February 25, 2022

Biden knew this was coming. He gave Ukraine to Russia just like he gave Afghanistan to China. — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽🍊 (@politstrip) February 25, 2022

And smiled while doing so.

Yup.

