Stop trying to make ‘Biden is a great leader’ happen, Democrats, because it’s NOT happening. Yesterday, when a reporter asked him point-blank if Russia would lob a nuclear bomb at America he said he didn’t know, and he smiled and laughed.

He’s like a Democratic animatronic and the wiring is totally fried out.

But hey, you Democrats … you do you.

And we’ll just continue to point and laugh at you.

Obviously.

Wink wink, nudge nudge.

Heh.

They may indeed.

We’re pretty sure this is the ‘permanent’ state of the Democratic Party these days.

Oof.

This is one of the creepiest damn gifs of Biden out there … because it’s far more accurate than anyone wants to admit.

Yes, yes they did.

Double and triple ouch.

And smiled while doing so.

Yup.

***

