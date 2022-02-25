Note, it took THREE PEOPLE to write this garbage.
Wow.
U.S. economy appeared ready to surge, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could send shockwaves https://t.co/e5Zxjh2x6I
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 25, 2022
From WaPo:
A few weeks ago, the coronavirus’s fading omicron variant, falling gas prices, and a newly buoyant stock market set the table for what many felt could be a surging U.S. economy in 2022.
But those rosy scenarios are suddenly in doubt, as rampant geopolitical uncertainty has helped drive up energy prices and send global markets on a roller-coaster ride. These changes could give many consumers and businesses pause and put more pressure on Washington leaders to respond, even though it is unclear how exactly they will intervene.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Things were AOK until Putin decided to invade Ukraine.
Don’t believe you’re lying eyes.
Holy crap.
Totally! Believe us!
— I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) February 25, 2022
— ✌🏿Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 25, 2022
— Allen (@allenthegreat01) February 25, 2022
Is this satire?
— Joe Becerra (@JoeBecerra_) February 25, 2022
One would think.
— Alex B (@PDXterp) February 25, 2022
Outright gaslighting from the Washington Post here, claiming gas prices were falling prior to Ukraine.
Gas prices increasing for 8 straight weeks, now avg $3.62/gallon according to @EIAgov. Gas at $2.46 when Biden took office, hit $3.50 in Nov. before any Russian troop movements https://t.co/mDvO0mkgv2 pic.twitter.com/w4D0olprZZ
— Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) February 25, 2022
Freakin’ Ukraine getting invaded and stuff … sheesh.
No. No it didn’t. We are not stupid.
— LaLa (@lacoolio1) February 25, 2022
"The US economy appeared ready to surge"???? Tell me little Jennifer Rubin wrote this comedy.
— 🍀Deb H🍀 (@deb_h7) February 25, 2022
Just stop. Everyone knows you’re lying.
— 🇺🇸@ChooChooLife on #Parler 🇺🇸 (@ChooChooLife) February 25, 2022
— Smarmy Mole (@thedilbertscale) February 25, 2022
Yup.
At this point, all we can do is laugh.
***
Related:
AWKWARD: Eric Swalwell claims Fox News viewers AGREE with him BUT video of their comments PAINFULLY proves otherwise (watch)
Looks like SOMEONE’S taking advantage of those free crack pipes: Dems PRAISE Biden for uniting the world against Putin and ROFL
HELL YES! CNN asks former Ukrainian President Poroshenko ‘how long can you hold out’ and his answer kicks SO much a*s (watch)