Note, it took THREE PEOPLE to write this garbage.

Wow.

From WaPo:

A few weeks ago, the coronavirus’s fading omicron variant, falling gas prices, and a newly buoyant stock market set the table for what many felt could be a surging U.S. economy in 2022.

But those rosy scenarios are suddenly in doubt, as rampant geopolitical uncertainty has helped drive up energy prices and send global markets on a roller-coaster ride. These changes could give many consumers and businesses pause and put more pressure on Washington leaders to respond, even though it is unclear how exactly they will intervene.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Things were AOK until Putin decided to invade Ukraine.

Don’t believe you’re lying eyes.

Holy crap.

Trending

One would think.

Freakin’ Ukraine getting invaded and stuff … sheesh.

Yup.

At this point, all we can do is laugh.

***

Related:

AWKWARD: Eric Swalwell claims Fox News viewers AGREE with him BUT video of their comments PAINFULLY proves otherwise (watch)

Looks like SOMEONE’S taking advantage of those free crack pipes: Dems PRAISE Biden for uniting the world against Putin and ROFL

HELL YES! CNN asks former Ukrainian President Poroshenko ‘how long can you hold out’ and his answer kicks SO much a*s (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BideneconomyPutinRussiaUkrainewapo

Recommended Twitchy Video