Note, it took THREE PEOPLE to write this garbage.

Wow.

U.S. economy appeared ready to surge, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could send shockwaves https://t.co/e5Zxjh2x6I — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 25, 2022

From WaPo:

A few weeks ago, the coronavirus’s fading omicron variant, falling gas prices, and a newly buoyant stock market set the table for what many felt could be a surging U.S. economy in 2022.

Outright gaslighting from the Washington Post here, claiming gas prices were falling prior to Ukraine. Gas prices increasing for 8 straight weeks, now avg $3.62/gallon according to @EIAgov. Gas at $2.46 when Biden took office, hit $3.50 in Nov. before any Russian troop movements https://t.co/mDvO0mkgv2 pic.twitter.com/w4D0olprZZ — Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) February 25, 2022

Freakin’ Ukraine getting invaded and stuff … sheesh.

No. No it didn’t. We are not stupid. — LaLa (@lacoolio1) February 25, 2022

"The US economy appeared ready to surge"???? Tell me little Jennifer Rubin wrote this comedy. — 🍀Deb H🍀 (@deb_h7) February 25, 2022

Just stop. Everyone knows you’re lying. — 🇺🇸@ChooChooLife on #Parler 🇺🇸 (@ChooChooLife) February 25, 2022

Yup.

At this point, all we can do is laugh.

***

Related:

