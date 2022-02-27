Yeah, that’ll show ’em, David.

David Hogg thinks people should spend more time ‘working to find Russian soldiers on social media’ and less time tweeting about what is happening in Ukraine. Apparently, the boy genius wants people to ‘sabotage’ them online on sites like Tinder.

Stop laughing.

Ok.

Laugh, because this is pretty damn funny.

Imagine if instead of just posting stuff on social media about Ukraine people worked to find Russian soldiers on social media (if they’re on there) and worked encourage defection + surrender + sabotage. Here’s an outdated OSS manual for a rough idea:https://t.co/gyJ9MRnDTa — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 26, 2022

-Match with them on Tinder and other dating apps

-Find them on Russian social media

-Post as a “Russian soldier” on Russian social media about how stupid the war is.

-More Im just trying to think of things more impactful than just posting hashtags. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 26, 2022

Match with them on Tinder? Really? What is Russian social media? Post as a Russian soldier?

Bless his dense little heart.

I'm sorry, do you think soldiers are checking their phones in the middle of a combat operation? — Car-dwelling Weirdo (@CarWeirdo) February 26, 2022

A lot of them are on the younger side like 19 years old I guarantee you if they have a phone even if occasionally in combat they are on social media and likely dating apps too. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 26, 2022

Right?

As they’re fighting to overtake Ukraine they are totally checking their phones and swiping left.

Totally.

Here's a thought.

You should fly over there and convince them that guns are bad and they need to give them up and surrender. You know, the same message you tell Americans. https://t.co/QBGNwLACeF — Dave – Mechanic for Poppa P's ocean tours (@SaynotoFOD) February 27, 2022

He's an idiot. He honestly thinks that Russian soldiers are 19 and during combat operations are using FB and Tinder during combat operations. https://t.co/pXnFr24SZy pic.twitter.com/DHinrT9R0U — Bob Hackett (@BobHackett17) February 27, 2022

Just when you think Harvard’s wonder kid couldn’t get any dumber… https://t.co/teXjBmlAU6 — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) February 27, 2022

Ouch.

I…uh…I think they're a little busy at the moment. — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) February 27, 2022

Or maybe if we built a large wooden badger… pic.twitter.com/c58d5f2yuS — The Omicron Guy (@FawkesNewsKisP) February 27, 2022

Gold star for the Python reference.

***

