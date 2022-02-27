Yeah, that’ll show ’em, David.

David Hogg thinks people should spend more time ‘working to find Russian soldiers on social media’ and less time tweeting about what is happening in Ukraine. Apparently, the boy genius wants people to ‘sabotage’ them online on sites like Tinder.

Stop laughing.

Ok.

Laugh, because this is pretty damn funny.

Match with them on Tinder? Really? What is Russian social media? Post as a Russian soldier?

Bless his dense little heart.

Right?

As they’re fighting to overtake Ukraine they are totally checking their phones and swiping left.

Totally.

Ouch.

Gold star for the Python reference.

