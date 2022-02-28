Virginia Democrats are working really really really hard to make Senator Louise Lucas some sort of web celebrity … and it’s been pretty damn embarrassing. We get it, they are very cranky because Republicans elected the first Black woman to statewide office and Winsome Sears is a total bada*s, but they are definitely trying too hard with this mean old woman.

Sorry, not sorry.

Take for example, her tweeting Biden about bringing in more refugees …

I support Ukrainian refugees. I support Ethiopian refugees. I support Syrian refugees. I support Honduran refugees. If you are in need anywhere in the world we have your back.@POTUS– it’s time to open these 🇺🇸 gates a little wider. RT if you agree. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 27, 2022

Before we even get to the schooling Richard Grenell gave her, even her own supporters were like, ‘Wait a minute, crazy lady.’

Too bad you don’t support your own constituents 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Fuzzee Pundit (@FuzzeePundit) February 27, 2022

There’s too many homeless on our streets. Let’s give them refuge first — Dee Strickland (@MissKween) February 27, 2022

Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen

Our government ignores them

They don't think of them

But we will continue to help them

Amen Amen — Percy Dondle (@DondlePercy) February 28, 2022

You were elected by, and for, the people of Virginia. Start there. — Cowboy BopDoWop (@SpikeSpeagell) February 28, 2022

hell no — DC (@DCVegas77) February 27, 2022

We need to take care of home first. None of this benefits our community. — Jamaal (@Jamaal_Ball) February 28, 2022

As you can see, it wasn’t going well for Louise.

You support anybody that pays enough. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) February 28, 2022

She did actually make Ric’s radar:

You should travel more. If you did, you would know we are the most generous nation in the world. We give 1 million people a year US citizenship. https://t.co/bbXutEq5RR — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 27, 2022

And of course, she tried to fire back, which was just painful. Truth be told, we’ve heard rumors that she allows a high school kid to write her tweets or some other a-hole who called high school kids without masks d*ckheads, so in a way, we’re hoping it was one of them and not her because HOO BOY, this was bad.

How’s that war going that you helped start by coddling Russia and Putin? My travel advice to you- go to Ukraine and see the chaos and damage that came from your work for Trump. Give me your lecture again when you get back. https://t.co/N7t0Vp9zrM — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 27, 2022

Ric with the final drop:

Radical Louise Lucas says sanctioning the Russian pipeline, demanding NATO allies pay their obligations & banning Hezbollah in Germany (my work) started the war in Ukraine. You need a foreign policy tutor. I’ll put my work up against yours any day. https://t.co/JujBYmSqHk — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 28, 2022

Poor Louise … she couldn’t hang with Richard Grenell.

Someone please send her a little aloe for that burn.

***

