Virginia Democrats are working really really really hard to make Senator Louise Lucas some sort of web celebrity … and it’s been pretty damn embarrassing. We get it, they are very cranky because Republicans elected the first Black woman to statewide office and Winsome Sears is a total bada*s, but they are definitely trying too hard with this mean old woman.

Sorry, not sorry.

Take for example, her tweeting Biden about bringing in more refugees …

Before we even get to the schooling Richard Grenell gave her, even her own supporters were like, ‘Wait a minute, crazy lady.’

As you can see, it wasn’t going well for Louise.

She did actually make Ric’s radar:

And of course, she tried to fire back, which was just painful. Truth be told, we’ve heard rumors that she allows a high school kid to write her tweets or some other a-hole who called high school kids without masks d*ckheads, so in a way, we’re hoping it was one of them and not her because HOO BOY, this was bad.

Ric with the final drop:

Poor Louise … she couldn’t hang with Richard Grenell.

Someone please send her a little aloe for that burn.

