Sam Stein certainly left a lot out of his tweet dragging Trump for his statement about arming the Ukrainians when Obama/Biden just sent them blankets. Say what you will about Trump (and these yahoos certainly are saying a lot about him), but the guy pushed NATO to do more and he absolutely did more for Ukraine than Obama or Biden ever did.

Notice how they always forget Burisma.

And Hunter Biden.

Trump, who discussed pulling the US from NATO takes credit for NATO’s existence in a new statement. Trump, who threatened to withhold weapons funding from Ukraine to get dirt on Biden, takes credit for Ukrainian weapons in same statement. pic.twitter.com/OvyorRtHmh — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 28, 2022

They can’t STAND giving Trump credit for anything.

Luckily, people who were not asleep over the past five years were more than happy to correct the record for Sam.

There was no quid pro quo on the phone call cited in impeachment. Zelensky publicly said he never felt pressured. And yes, Trump should get credit for lethal aid to Ukraine because he gave it to them after Obama/Biden admin refused to give them weapons. https://t.co/wN2VybtrqY — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 28, 2022

What Mark said.

Imagine if the media had carried this much water for Jimmy Carter? He probably would’ve served a second term.

Trump threatened with withdraw if countries didn’t meet minimum obligation of GDP spending on their own defense. Lativa’s FM, and other Baltic state leaders, said the admin overall strengthened NATO and increased spending on defense. None of this here is true. — OC_Patriot (@HB_beachbum_) February 28, 2022

Trump got tired of America footing the bill.

And he called them all out.

Is it not true that Trump was the first to send lethal aid when Obama would not? A delay of a few weeks does not change that. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) February 28, 2022

Yuuuuup.

Trump, who pushed NATO to spend more on defense and berated them for being so dependent on Russian energy,pic.twitter.com/wm81bhowYt — Max (@MaxNordau) February 28, 2022

But you know, Trump was Putin’s puppet or something.

Literally everything you typed is a lie Sam. — El Dan (@LibertarianDan) February 28, 2022

It would only be more surprising if everything Sam typed were true.

