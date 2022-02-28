Obama is gonna Obama … but c’mon man.

It’s hard to believe it's been 10 years since Trayvon Martin was killed. Leading up to this anniversary, I reflected on what his death meant to me as president, as a Black parent, and as a Black man—as well as what it meant for our country. pic.twitter.com/Ywt22dOGup — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 26, 2022

Obama exploited a horrible situation to reinvigorate a racial divide, unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetime. He vilified all law enforcement, pushed a deceitful and ugly narrative, and poisoned this country with hate and mistrust of one another.

And he can sit down.

…says the jerk that gaslit a whole country about this. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) February 28, 2022

Yup.

You divided this country — Dusty (@dustopian) February 27, 2022

We haven’t been so divided since the Civil War.

How has Year One of Obama 2.0 turned out so far, Barry? https://t.co/eEKNWr4GCc — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 28, 2022

Yeah, we all know Obama is somehow involved in Biden’s administration. It certainly feels like his third term.

You are directly responsible for the Ferguson riots. https://t.co/umZeLFWO5V — Ferraris (@turningabout) February 28, 2022

Crimea fell during your administration. — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) February 26, 2022

BUT RACISM!

GFY Barry. — Dick Inhand (@DickInhand6) February 28, 2022

Your race baiting was bad enough then. Don't reprise it as if it was something to celebrate. — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) February 28, 2022

What you mean is let me see how much more I can use race to divide the nation. It was this very racist nation that elected you twice. Aren’t you embarrassed? Self reflect. — 🌿KJUNE🌿🇺🇸 (@kjune65) February 28, 2022

Keep posting your Ls. The saddest part is you made the country suffer because of your bigotry and racism. — Reality Hammer | #FuckJoeBiden | #FJB | 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@realityhammer) February 28, 2022

Still the most divisive President in history. You made out thought huh? How is that 3rd or 4th mansion coming along? I lost count — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) February 28, 2022

Dude shut up. — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) February 26, 2022

It's been 10 years since Trayvon violently attacked a man for no reason and paid with his life. And 10 years since you tried to play the race card, like you did on multiple occasions, and failed. What a horrible president you were. — Dr. BlackAndWhite (@BlackNWhite365) February 28, 2022

Lol. You're talking to race-baiting Jew-hating Al Sharpton. Btw Trayvon was killed because he was beating someone's head into concrete and found out. https://t.co/wizz0FaBy2 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) February 28, 2022

Interestingly enough, Obama’s tweet pissed off a lot of people on the Left as well.

Hey, we were just as surprised as you are now reading this.

It should even harder for you to even bring this up bc you did nothing about this BUT set a precedence AND give a greenlight to white ppl to murder us with impunity during BOTH of your terms!

You need to just be quiet!

You have NOTHING in common w/#FREEDMEN! https://t.co/yMSrIcmTeA — Kellie Pryor (@Kellie_Pryor) February 26, 2022

We were fine without hearing from you… especially this BHM 🙄 https://t.co/ljZpHwHmud — 🗣️ Stand Up (@lana_lovehall) February 27, 2022

It died again when you refused #reparations after 2 terms to issue to #Freedmen https://t.co/W8ud9PnAeo — The Freedmen Party (@Freedmen_Party) February 27, 2022

And you DID NOTHING ABOUT IT, BYE!! https://t.co/9mKyeXqGCR — Ang-ton League, Now!💥 (@LeWildPepper_) February 27, 2022

Yeah.

That works.

