Obama is gonna Obama … but c’mon man.

Obama exploited a horrible situation to reinvigorate a racial divide, unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetime. He vilified all law enforcement, pushed a deceitful and ugly narrative, and poisoned this country with hate and mistrust of one another.

And he can sit down.

Yup.

We haven’t been so divided since the Civil War.

Yeah, we all know Obama is somehow involved in Biden’s administration. It certainly feels like his third term.

BUT RACISM!

Interestingly enough, Obama’s tweet pissed off a lot of people on the Left as well.

Hey, we were just as surprised as you are now reading this.

Yeah.

That works.

***

