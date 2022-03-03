Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at his critics over yesterday’s non-story involving high school students and masks with this PERFECT video pointing out Dem hypocrisy on the issue.

Have a watch:

The political science show cannot go on. It’s curtain call for COVID theater. pic.twitter.com/CoUIC6NX83 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) March 3, 2022

That ending line? Just wow:

“Florida led when it counted. We led early on, when the weight of the world was coming, bearing down on our shoulders. Freedom has prevailed in the Sunshine state.”

We DO love it:

"How dare he!" 🤣 Watch this. You'll love it. https://t.co/nvWWRLGENy — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) March 3, 2022

Fingers crossed:

Has to run 2024…….this is what America needs https://t.co/m3xNR9V5Qe — CaliforniaBrit (@DSCbwfc) March 3, 2022

Transcript here:

Gov. Ron DeSantis

You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. And we got to stop with this Covid theater. So if you want to wear it, fine. But this is ridiculous.

Speaker 1:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asked some College students to take off their masks.

Speaker 2:

Outrageous. How dare he say such blasphemy. I got to do something!

Speaker 3

None of the elites wore masks in their seats.

Speaker 4

And again, no masks in the Chamber tonight.

Speaker 5

Obviously, in the Chamber, everybody is maskless. Basically.

Speaker 6

Don’t follow the science. Follow the political science.

Speaker 7

How dare you?

Speaker 8

Tonight, Stacey Abrams under fire. Maskless. Among a group of masked schoolchildren.

Speaker 9

Controversy surrounding L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Governor Gavin Newsom.

Speaker 10:

New fallout for that fancy birthday dinner party.

Louis Renault, “Casablanca”:

I’m shocked to find that gambling is going on in here.

Speaker 10

I think it’s highly hypocritical of him.

Speaker 11

More and more Democratic governors are joining Republicans who have rolled back statewide mask mandates.

Gov. Ron DeSanits:

Florida led when it counted. We led early on, when the weight of the world was coming, bearing down on our shoulders. Freedom has prevailed in the Sunshine state.

***

