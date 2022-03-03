On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis caused a mass triggering on the Left after being recorded reminding a group of students that, while they were free to keep wearing their masks, doing so would not do anything to keep anybody safer.

As New York is now lifting school mask mandates, Gov. Kathy Hochul clearly had DeSantis in mind when she warned people against “bullying” anybody who still chooses to keep masking up:

In New York State, we have no tolerance for bullying. Full stop. When kids go to school this week, some will choose to keep wearing a mask. Let's make sure we treat them with respect. pic.twitter.com/AeAD7qiVlp — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 3, 2022

Transcript:

“We will not have any tolerance for people who are questioning someone’s own personal decision to do what they want. If people want to continue wearing masks, they will be allowed to continue wearing masks. And I don’t want any issues related to that and I want to be very clear on that. We will not stand for any bullying or ostracization or harassment of an individual or business or anyone who chooses to wear a mask.”

So there it is — the real “bullies” for these past couple of years are now trying to claim victim status.

Gov. DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw leads things off in noting the supreme irony:

Kids in NYC were forced to eat lunch outside on the ground in 30 degree weather because they couldn't take their masks off in school. Is that not bullying, Governor Hochul? https://t.co/lQvQY7ond2 — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 3, 2022

Don't worry, @GovKathyHochul — we will probably treat the forever maskers with more respect than you and your ilk showed toward us for the last 2 years. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 3, 2022

Do you think Governor DeSantis won't meet the Florida residency requirement to be re-elected, as long as he lives rent-free in your head? https://t.co/lQvQY7ond2 — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 3, 2022

DeSantis continues to live rent-free in the heads of so many Democrat politicians that you’d think the “cancel rent” lefties would be supporting him by now!

Hilarious. Trying a stupid own on DeSantis when you people have forced children 2 and over to wear masks (and will still do that!) for two years. https://t.co/TgFMZTqW23 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 3, 2022

Unvaccinated people and those who didn’t wear a mask have been pushed around for a full year, but *now* we’re all worried that someone might get bullied. Because now it’s them. https://t.co/eymsGJOirG — Yeah, I Said It (@corrcomm) March 3, 2022

Oh I see. You’re victims now. Where were you when people were denying me entrance to public places? When they were talking about stripping me of access to healthcare and worse? Where were the admonitions then? Wear a mask forever for all I care, but you are no victims. — Yeah, I Said It (@corrcomm) March 3, 2022

Hahahaha, unless it’s the other way around right? https://t.co/5Vy5nOhN7o — MantisJugger 🍊 (@MantisJugger) March 3, 2022

These statements drive me crazy. The people who wear masks are not the ones getting bullied. It’s just the opposite. https://t.co/6Eevfki5aq — Kenny F. (@kfullmer89) March 3, 2022

Classic projection by Kathy. It’s the unmasked kids that were being bullied. It was the teachers and other students using the excuse of “masking right” to demean and threaten other kids. https://t.co/8gRU3SGKM5 — Petitedov 👹🚚🚛 (@petitedov) March 3, 2022

Oh please, you have bullied me & my children into wearing useless masks and taking vaccines that kids don’t need for two years. You masked toddlers. You are the bully. https://t.co/otnR74uvIv — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) March 3, 2022

The other kids should make fun of them. This lunacy really needs to stop. Enough. We are already at risk of creating an entire generation of neurotic hypochondriacs. https://t.co/MpdDZGslSH — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) March 3, 2022

The same woman who came to Florida last week or a few weeks ago to escape her absurd rules. https://t.co/UHDiAqiANr — Jason Beisel (@JasonBeisel) March 3, 2022

Fact check: TRUE. And it was the entire Democratic Governors Association that held a meeting in Florida. You can’t make this stuff up!

This is where it gets good… Gov. DeSantis responded in perfect fashion:

DESANTIS RESPONDS: "Bullying is locking kids out of school…Bullying is forcing kids to wear masks for 8 hours a day, which they did for 2 years and are only stopping now because the polling has changed. Bullying is kicking people out of work because of vaccine mandates." pic.twitter.com/Vf8p4YKCYQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 4, 2022

And… BOOM.

***

Related:

WATCH: Ron DeSantis tweets out a response video to yesterday’s non-story on masks and IT IS PERFECT

Recommended Twitchy Video