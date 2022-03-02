Video of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis letting a group of masked students at an event know that they didn’t need to be wearing masks has caused a bit of triggering on the Left, and one Washington Post reporter is all over it.

If you missed it, here’s what happened:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes thought he found some irony that isn’t even there, but we’ll get to that in a minute:

It’s only acceptable to “berate” kids who refused to mask up. Also, there was no berating or ordering going on:

Trending

Only liberals are qualified to do any scolding or shaming, obviously.

Hayes either didn’t listen to what DeSantis said or doesn’t want to let his actual words interfere with the narrative the Left’s trying to set (again).

Is “both” a possible answer?

***

Related:

‘Work of art’: Chris Hayes aims for Donald Trump, punches Hillary Clinton right in the mouth by accident

‘Things are *not* normal’: Chris Hayes gets fact-checked over his thread going after the ‘done with Covid’ crowd

Chris Hayes 2022 should talk to Chris Hayes in 2017 about a president calling an American a ‘son of a b*itch’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asks a big question about school COVID preparedness funding, ends up ‘getting mugged by reality in real time’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayesCOVID-19Gov. Ron DeSantismasksMSNBC

Recommended Twitchy Video