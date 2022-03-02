Video of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis letting a group of masked students at an event know that they didn’t need to be wearing masks has caused a bit of triggering on the Left, and one Washington Post reporter is all over it.

If you missed it, here’s what happened:

Desantis to students: "You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/WtP2E1jVA8 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 2, 2022

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes thought he found some irony that isn’t even there, but we’ll get to that in a minute:

Incredible predictable how conservative ideology goes from "hey it should be my choice; dont tell me what to do!" to "We are *abolutely* gonna tell you what to do once we have the power to do it." https://t.co/641RF3sY50 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 2, 2022

Obviously it's totally reasonable and normal to publicly berate a bunch of high school students because they're wearing masks. (The quoted tweet was corrected and they are, in fact, hs students.) — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 2, 2022

It’s only acceptable to “berate” kids who refused to mask up. Also, there was no berating or ordering going on:

You didn’t listen did you? https://t.co/XUxTvDENZz — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) March 2, 2022

When you don’t actually watch the video. Chris, he literally tells them they can continue to wear it if they want. https://t.co/L4pcN4vTGO pic.twitter.com/7bg7uVu71G — Gregg, Chief Propaganda Officer SMC (@realgreggd) March 2, 2022

Worked for Democrats https://t.co/i8BPC2JWG9 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 2, 2022

Only liberals are qualified to do any scolding or shaming, obviously.

Tell me you didn't watch the video without telling me you didn't watch the video. https://t.co/mZnhKjFrrt — A Simple Fool (@asimplefoolblog) March 2, 2022

Hayes either didn’t listen to what DeSantis said or doesn’t want to let his actual words interfere with the narrative the Left’s trying to set (again).

He has no problem with Biden & the democrats maskless at SOTU … but takes issue with kids being given permission to take off their masks. Chris can wear a mask or a plastic bag over his head for the rest of his life, that’s his decision to make. Let kids breathe fresh air! https://t.co/ddS6h9VKN6 — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) March 2, 2022

Must have missed that part. You know, where he points out choice? 🖕🏼 https://t.co/ePwx7Pxh2R pic.twitter.com/OtYHlm1uYR — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) March 2, 2022

DeSantis: You do not have to wear those masks. Libs: OMG HES MAKING THEM NOT WEAR MASKS https://t.co/Rvi2ta1V5N — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 2, 2022

We asked for a choice. Y’all said no. Nobody wants to lay in a bed they pooped in, but lay you must. https://t.co/2W46REzqb1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 2, 2022

You got absolutely going to tell you what to do from "So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous." It's hardly berating. Just like you're hardly a journalist. https://t.co/MFH2Lpi1Sh — glenda lahaye (@jerinsmommacita) March 2, 2022

They were offered a choice.

Is Chris really this ignorant or is he just confident that his viewers are? https://t.co/E4lwqE4cU8 — Rick (@RickFishingMo1) March 2, 2022

Is “both” a possible answer?

***

