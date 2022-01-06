Hey, whatever happened to all that money that the US government had put together to get schools through the COVID crisis? MSNBC’s Chris Hayes recently got to wondering about it:

I feel like there’s a weird memory-holing of the fact last spring Congress distributed $123 billion dollars to K-12 schools for Covid preparedness. That’s nearly $1 million *per school*. So big q is: what was that used for? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 5, 2022

That’s indeed the big question!

You really can’t figure this out for yourself? 🙄🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/0tWHO0whai — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) January 6, 2022

With a little luck and some assistance, maybe Chris Hayes can crack the case.

There are, of course, literally tens of thousands of different answers to this question and I think they are going to vary quite widely. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 5, 2022

The only answers that really matter are that the federal government sucks and teachers’ unions suck and public school leadership frequently sucks.

An unbelievable amount went unspent https://t.co/eFHLCUeHNm — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 5, 2022

“[S]ince millions of children were sent home, the Education Department has done only limited tracking of how the money has been spent. That has left officials in Washington largely in the dark about how effective the aid has been in helping students.” https://t.co/nVUzhHuJPS https://t.co/wrZU0RhpU1 — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) January 6, 2022

Federal funding for “safely reopening” schools was used for critical race theory indoctrination. Read @lukerosiak he is an actual journalist. https://t.co/n0OwZ4o3aR — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 6, 2022

A lot went toward these: https://t.co/xUQDtEIBYJ — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) January 5, 2022

Some interesting choices on spending those funds here.https://t.co/lNO1nPXvdy pic.twitter.com/zPh6BZxPKf — Alaric Aloor 🐕🏎⚽️🥃 (@AlaricAloor) January 5, 2022

Not preparing for in person learning that is for sure, and not going to the students Teachers unions are a complete and utter threat to the public heath of children… — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) January 6, 2022

But those teachers’ unions love themselves some Democrats. So the government is willing to keep throwing our money at them.

Are the pieces of the puzzle finally starting to fit together, Chris?

This happens with virtually all government spending. Astonishing that after all your years in “news” you’re just now discovering the money hole. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) January 6, 2022

Liberal getting mugged by reality in real time https://t.co/Z6waniJO2E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 6, 2022

Better late than never.

