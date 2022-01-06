Hey, whatever happened to all that money that the US government had put together to get schools through the COVID crisis? MSNBC’s Chris Hayes recently got to wondering about it:

That’s indeed the big question!

 

With a little luck and some assistance, maybe Chris Hayes can crack the case.

The only answers that really matter are that the federal government sucks and teachers’ unions suck and public school leadership frequently sucks.

But those teachers’ unions love themselves some Democrats. So the government is willing to keep throwing our money at them.

Are the pieces of the puzzle finally starting to fit together, Chris?

Better late than never.

