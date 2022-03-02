We knew as soon as we saw a video of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis telling a group of students that the masks they were wearing were “not doing anything” and to leave them on if they want but it’s all just “Covid theater” that the Left would be triggered. If you missed it, here’s how it played out:

Desantis to students: "You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/WtP2E1jVA8 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 2, 2022

The superintendent of the school the students attend has now released a statement:

NEW: Statement from @HillsboroughSch Superintendent Addison Davis — "It is a student and parents' choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves."https://t.co/BDDnBpwvRC @WFLA pic.twitter.com/8pe2YWFj9u — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) March 2, 2022

And because “Democracy Dies In Darkness” and all that, a reporter for the Washington Post is trying to score some comments from the people DeSantis shared a bit of reality with:

Long shot, but if you were one of those students standing behind DeSantis (or a parent of one of those students) who wants to talk, please DM me. Thanks! https://t.co/PauKrJIa4i — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) March 2, 2022

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw let the students know how to contact the Post reporter:

If you self-identify as one of those students, please contact the Washington Post Tattletale Section https://t.co/NxpRzmUq2f — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 2, 2022

Hey, it’s not like there’s much else going on the Post should be focusing on, so they might as well help the Democrats resuscitate a DeSantis narrative.

This is our media unwittingly helping Ron DeSantis because they are so out of touch with normal people they think this makes DeSantis look bad. https://t.co/aISknDg5UV — Florida Man V – Chapelle/Rogan 2024. (@FloridaManV) March 2, 2022





Apparently, for the Left, people are only supposed to be able to order kids to wear masks — suggest that they don’t need to do that and a mass triggering ensues.

Hi Amy! I can put you in touch a student in Knox County who is being forced to mask by a federal judge? I know this won't let you attack Ron DeSantis, but it's most certainly a bigger story. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 2, 2022

Gonna be funny when the students say they were happy to take off the masks and you won’t publish it — M0ser (@TM0s41) March 2, 2022

There’s been so much eye-rolling today it’s incredible!

***

