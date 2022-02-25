The Democratic Governors Association is having an event this weekend, and naturally they’re holding the meeting in a blue state so they can lead by example and follow all the stringent Covid-19 mandates they’ve put in place.

Wait, no they’re not (beverage warning):

LOL! Were the Democrat governors welcomed to Florida by that beach Grim Reaper guy? Or perhaps Gov. DeSantis should greet them personally.

In the last couple years many blue state Democrats have made it clear that Florida is the state of choice when it comes to places to escape the mandates the rubes are expected to follow while they’re gone.

They’re always exempt from their own rules.

How many of these Democrats have at some point referred to Florida’s governor as “DeathSantis”?

We’re guessing that’s a firm no.

