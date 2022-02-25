The Democratic Governors Association is having an event this weekend, and naturally they’re holding the meeting in a blue state so they can lead by example and follow all the stringent Covid-19 mandates they’ve put in place.

Wait, no they’re not (beverage warning):

Gov. Hochul is heading to Florida tomorrow. The reason? A Democratic Governors Association event. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) February 25, 2022

Democratic Governors Association coming to FLORIDA for a meeting.

Possibly the most delicious example of Democrat hypocrisy as now they are ALL coming here… togetherhttps://t.co/hx2XgRxtK4 — GWardHome (@gwardhome) February 25, 2022

LOL! Were the Democrat governors welcomed to Florida by that beach Grim Reaper guy? Or perhaps Gov. DeSantis should greet them personally.

Democrats heading to Florida? Isn't that the covid-riddled evil empire of a mass murderer? https://t.co/xhsITWwfvQ — ginny j. (@ncginny) February 25, 2022

Why are #Democratic Governors coming to un-masked and un-vaxed #Florida to have their conference during the Winter of Death!?!?! — James (@MenckensFlag) February 25, 2022

Why are all the Dem Governors coming to this 7th ring of hell and death named Florida? All I’ve heard is how people are dying in the streets? Why not have the meeting in the safe places of DC and NY? https://t.co/fvsLDkJ8Hr — Just Mindy 🐊 🍊 (@just_mindy) February 25, 2022

In the last couple years many blue state Democrats have made it clear that Florida is the state of choice when it comes to places to escape the mandates the rubes are expected to follow while they’re gone.

So they don’t have to abide by their own rules? https://t.co/7OC8XXJUPz — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 25, 2022

They’re always exempt from their own rules.

Democrat Governors having their convention in Florida… PEAK hypocrisy 😂 — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) February 25, 2022

Can't even make this up anymore… — scottslater.btc (@scottslaterbtc) February 25, 2022

Odd that this event isn’t being held in California or New York. https://t.co/OPGJPHs9i4 — PodiatristRonaRon (@PodiatristRon) February 25, 2022

This is like the French laundry on steroids 🤣😂 The pinnacle of hypocrisy has been achieved! You literally cannot make this up https://t.co/IlMrgF4vau — South Florida Trophy Wife 🦈🌴🐊🦩 (@Pickledfins) February 25, 2022

.@ChristinaPushaw time to add a few names to the 'Lockdown Liberals' tour shirts! https://t.co/TDOPMa173o — John Rose (@JohnRose_65) February 25, 2022

What's wrong with Schenectady? — GilbertPinfold (@gilbert_pinfold) February 25, 2022

How many of these Democrats have at some point referred to Florida’s governor as “DeathSantis”?

😂 @TheDemocrats Governors Association is hosting an event in #florida – you can’t even make this up. https://t.co/pxCiC6hNB5 — seaandsand78 (@seaandsand78) February 25, 2022

Even democrats have their events in Florida to avoid their own Covid policies. Democrats are hypocritical Nazis https://t.co/TdsizzqtwN — Marc Lobliner – IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) February 25, 2022

Of course the Democratic Governors Association has their event in a Republican state, because they want to have it in an actually nice state. https://t.co/OnF7t3608K — Rom (@RomFromUpstate) February 25, 2022

DeSantis says it’s true when the lockdowners come to visit Florida. https://t.co/mWv71Akdzc — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) February 25, 2022

Democrat lockdown lovers definitely love Florida! https://t.co/3HEyrjAt1y — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽🍊 (@politstrip) February 25, 2022

I wonder if they’re going to wear masks https://t.co/0F3Bc6BvoD — Dominator (@D0m1n8tor) February 25, 2022

We’re guessing that’s a firm no.

